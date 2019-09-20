IN MEMES | 'Kukithi La': They got RDP houses, but now they are renting them out
Kukithi La fans were shocked and angry on Thursday night when it was revealed that people were renting out RDP houses, given to them by the government, to unemployed people.
FIRST: How do you rent out your RDP?
SECOND: To unemployed people?
The show focused on the struggles of Alexandra, Johannesburg, residents, who were moved from their comfortable homes to new RDP houses.
They felt their needs weren’t met and some started to rent out or sell their RDPs.
Others took their fight to the government and called community meetings to try to solve the issue.
Viewers at home could hardly believe what they were seeing and flooded social media with messages and memes slamming those who rented out the RDPs and the government for not solving the crisis.
They called for action to be taken against those who were corrupt and expressed how they had lost faith in the government.
So who owns this RDP houses? #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/gd27mSqVg6— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) September 19, 2019
#Kukithila— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) September 19, 2019
When are we getting white people just nje to see if they have same issues as the blacks? pic.twitter.com/PF7Ecu6GGc
#Kukithila Will we ever see a white family in the show it's always black families pic.twitter.com/6CMjeaEO4B— S N A P (@snap_jiggar) September 19, 2019
Our people must suffer always! The government is unbothered.#Kukithila— fire🕊️ (@_WendyHouse_) September 19, 2019
Government officials say "Thuma Mina" ...when you send them to Alex they don't pitch up...who is going to send them ke ???? #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/LvV7yhqUgp— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) September 19, 2019
Only in South Africa you will find a person owning 2 RDPs renting them out and sold one. #KukithiLa— Queen_penny (@Penelop60102880) September 19, 2019
People are always ready to suck dry unemployed people #Kukithila— Kgudie The Unapologetic CEO 🌻 (@Kgudie_) September 19, 2019
How do you rent out RDP houses? Especially to unemployed people? #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/UzP6ggCB4o— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 19, 2019
Why are they paying rent ku RDP? Who are they paying it to? #KukithiLa— remember not to rape today. (@Audriinah_) September 19, 2019