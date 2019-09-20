TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Kukithi La': They got RDP houses, but now they are renting them out

20 September 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane hosts 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Instagram/ Penny Lebyane

Kukithi La fans were shocked and angry on Thursday night when it was revealed that people were renting out RDP houses, given to them by the government, to unemployed people.

FIRST: How do you rent out your RDP?

SECOND: To unemployed people?

The show focused on the struggles of Alexandra, Johannesburg, residents, who were moved from their comfortable homes to new RDP houses.

They felt their needs weren’t met and some started to rent out or sell their RDPs.

Others took their fight to the government and called community meetings to try to solve the issue.

Viewers at home could hardly believe what they were seeing and flooded social media with messages and memes slamming those who rented out the RDPs and the government for not solving the crisis.

They called for action to be taken against those who were corrupt and expressed how they had lost faith in the government.

