Mzansi is stannin' HARD over Samthing Soweto’s new album

Muso Samthing Soweto dropped his much-awaited album on Friday morning and it's already a hit with Mzansi.

Called Isphithiphithi, it consists of 13 tracks, with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Mlindo The Vocalist and MFR Souls the main features.

Samthing Soweto has been the talk of the town since he hopped on to the amapiano wave with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, who have one of the biggest jams on the Scorpion Kings EP project.

Isphithiphithi is already trending on Twitter, with even renowned musos giving it a nod.

It looks like the album is a major milestone for Samthing Soweto’s career and solidifies his name in the music industry.

Here are a few reactions over in Twitterland: