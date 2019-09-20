TshisaLIVE

Mzansi is stannin' HARD over Samthing Soweto’s new album

20 September 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Fans are going crazy over Samthing Soweto's much-awaited album.
Image: Supplied

Muso Samthing Soweto dropped his much-awaited album on Friday morning and it's already a hit with Mzansi.

Called Isphithiphithi, it consists of 13 tracks, with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Mlindo The Vocalist and MFR Souls the main features.

Samthing Soweto has been the talk of the town since he hopped on to the amapiano wave with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, who have one of the biggest jams on the Scorpion Kings EP project.

Isphithiphithi is already trending on Twitter, with even renowned musos giving it a nod.  

It looks like the album is a major milestone for Samthing Soweto’s career and solidifies his name in the music industry.

Here are a few reactions over in Twitterland:

It has not been a smooth journey for Samthing Soweto, who has, in the past, opened up about his exit from award-winning group The Soil.

In an interview on Afternoon Express, he said he helped revolutionise their sound and watching their success depressed him.

Samthing Soweto explained that after founding the group, he left to focus on his solo career and expressed that he was often ashamed to tell people he was once part of the group.

“At first I was really a little ashamed of it (being a member of The Soil), because I was not part of the success when they blew up. I was working with them, crafting this whole sound before it became mainstream. So to see them doing all these amazing things without me in the middle, it was really depressing and I tried to run away from it.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his experiences with The Soil and his solo career, he said he didn't fear being a one-hit wonder.

He has since gone on to achieve mainstream success, topping the charts and now releasing Isphithiphithi.

MORE

Samthing Soweto says his community has forgiven him for his criminal past

The musician's criminal record has been removed.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

Look at God!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Samthing Soweto: Watching The Soil succeed without me was depressing

Former The Soil muso Samthing Soweto has opened up about his exit from the award-winning group, claiming he helped revolutionise their sound and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Samthing Soweto details his struggles with reading and writing in school

Samthing Soweto has come out to share one of the difficulties that made going back to school after jail a lot more difficult that his fear of being ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

