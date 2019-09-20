Mzansi is stannin' HARD over Samthing Soweto’s new album
Muso Samthing Soweto dropped his much-awaited album on Friday morning and it's already a hit with Mzansi.
Called Isphithiphithi, it consists of 13 tracks, with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Mlindo The Vocalist and MFR Souls the main features.
Samthing Soweto has been the talk of the town since he hopped on to the amapiano wave with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, who have one of the biggest jams on the Scorpion Kings EP project.
Isphithiphithi is already trending on Twitter, with even renowned musos giving it a nod.
It looks like the album is a major milestone for Samthing Soweto’s career and solidifies his name in the music industry.
Here are a few reactions over in Twitterland:
Good morning 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 woke up to this notification!!! #Isphithiphithi is Out!!! ❤️❤️❤️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Congrats on your debut album @samthingsoweto 🙏🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/kOsyAB5EBI— #Egoli OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) September 20, 2019
It’s #Isphithiphithi DAY!! Go and get @samthingsoweto new album 😬😬😬 here’s the link > https://t.co/UrDQo5hoiF— J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) September 20, 2019
😂😂😂 @samthingsoweto trending no. 1. They must evaluate #Isphithiphithi pic.twitter.com/ma0IUG6vfG— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) September 20, 2019
#Isphithiphithi day. Big day for you @samthingsoweto 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🚀🚀.— DJ Franky (@FrankySA) September 20, 2019
#Isphithiphithi 🔥🔥🔥 Well done @samthingsoweto— Major League Music (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) September 20, 2019
Samthing Soweto’s voice is so unique and authentic it’s actually unbelievable 🤯— Lection (@BraTheo_7) September 20, 2019
Yhooo man did the things that make the what what to be done🔥🔥🔥#Isphithiphithi pic.twitter.com/kZpY9hLU1V
Samthing Soweto had to endure when 'The Soil' was prospering, now he's releasing his first o album.— Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) September 20, 2019
You really have to be patient in this thing called life.#Isphithiphithi
Samthing Soweto day, we play nothing else! ❤️ #Isphithiphithi pic.twitter.com/Jy6k9I3OIK— Mannequin. (@u_chuma) September 20, 2019
Samthing Soweto snapped on #Isphithiphithi 🔥👏🏾🔥👌🏾wow!! pic.twitter.com/SlVhnkWJsC— Nontsikelelo Mhlanga🇸🇿 (@ntsikie_05) September 20, 2019
Woke up, opened iTunes and purchased #Isphithiphithi 🕺🏾— Salo.Z (@SALO041) September 20, 2019
Thank you @samthingsoweto for a great start to the weekend 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/s98YuMV6f1
It has not been a smooth journey for Samthing Soweto, who has, in the past, opened up about his exit from award-winning group The Soil.
In an interview on Afternoon Express, he said he helped revolutionise their sound and watching their success depressed him.
Samthing Soweto explained that after founding the group, he left to focus on his solo career and expressed that he was often ashamed to tell people he was once part of the group.
“At first I was really a little ashamed of it (being a member of The Soil), because I was not part of the success when they blew up. I was working with them, crafting this whole sound before it became mainstream. So to see them doing all these amazing things without me in the middle, it was really depressing and I tried to run away from it.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his experiences with The Soil and his solo career, he said he didn't fear being a one-hit wonder.
He has since gone on to achieve mainstream success, topping the charts and now releasing Isphithiphithi.