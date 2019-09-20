Scam led to DJ Zinhle closing music academy

DJ Zinhle has apologised to people who lost their hard-earned money in a scam allegedly run by a former employee of her Fuse Academy music school.

DJ Zinhle announced in July that she had shut down the academy and in a statement this week revealed that the decision was made after discovering dodgy dealings at the school.

“A former employee of Fuse Academy has been misleading students by registering them with Fuse Academy, whilst supplying them with her personal banking information. As a result, unsuspecting students have lost money as lessons have not been honoured.”

She said the academy had not received any of the money that was sent by those who had fallen for the scam.

“I have announced the closure of the academy several months ago and as much as I am in dismay and deeply saddened at the events, I need it to be known that the founders of Fuse Academy did not receive any of the monies paid.”

Zinhle said as the co-founder, she has initiated legal action against the former employee with the hope that the issue will be resolved and that the people affected will get their money back.

“I'd like to extend my apologies to those students who have been affected and have assigned my legal adviser to answer any and all questions related to this occurrence.”

The academy was founded by DJ Zinhle and her friend Nomndeni Mdakhi in 2009. It offered, among other things, a 10-week course on the basic skills involved in deejaying and branding workshops.

It was created to empower young talented females who wanted to become DJs by providing training, mentoring, and tutoring, a description on the academy's website explains.