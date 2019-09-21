TshisaLIVE

Six times Pearl Thusi served us 'classic' looks

21 September 2019 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi keeps serveing looks on Insta.
Pearl Thusi keeps serveing looks on Insta.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is serving look after look and the social media streets are so here for it!

Mama Pantha as she's known in “them” streets has been serving us fresh “classic” looks and slaying the gram in ways we didn't expect.

With the perfect sunlight and picture-perfect weather, Ibiza was treating our girl well as she took the opportunity to capture her trip with gorgeous snaps.

Although she is back on home soil, Pearl expressed on her Insta  that she “wanted to go back” and was already missing her stay at the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel.

Here are the looks that Mama P shut down the gram with:

View this post on Instagram

Classic. 📸 @evakruiperphotography

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

View this post on Instagram

I wanna go back... 😭🏝🌊

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

View this post on Instagram

🧜🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

WATCH | Three dance move tutorials from Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is paying tribute to her bestie, DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Babes Wodumo 'hackers' apologise to Lady Zamar, Pearl Thusi and others

The alleged 'hackers' have said sorry to everyone they've offended and even claim they will return the Twitter account to Babes.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns

"We're facing a national crisis and you are worried about your phone?"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai settle their 'beef'

Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai traded shade on social media just two months ago.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'We are head over heels': Zodwa and new bae open up about their love TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Thami Shobede's friend details his last moments TshisaLIVE
  4. Asanda Foji's take on xenophobia will make you check yourself TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘He looks like he lives in his van’: Twitter shooketh by THESE R Kelly photos TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X