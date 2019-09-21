Six times Pearl Thusi served us 'classic' looks

Pearl Thusi is serving look after look and the social media streets are so here for it!

Mama Pantha as she's known in “them” streets has been serving us fresh “classic” looks and slaying the gram in ways we didn't expect.

With the perfect sunlight and picture-perfect weather, Ibiza was treating our girl well as she took the opportunity to capture her trip with gorgeous snaps.

Although she is back on home soil, Pearl expressed on her Insta that she “wanted to go back” and was already missing her stay at the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel.

Here are the looks that Mama P shut down the gram with: