J’Something remembers the late Hugh Masekela

22 September 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
J Something pays moving tribute to the legendary trumpeter Hugh Masekela.
J’Something has paid tribute to Hugh Masekela, thanking the late trumpeter and musician for the impact he had on his life.

Bra Hugh died late last year after a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 78. 

Before Bra Hugh's death, J' collaborated with him on the track Heaven in You.  

“Working with Hugh Masekela is something that you dream of. I spent six days and the priceless thing that I got out of this is that we made a really hot song. The best thing was getting to spend more time with him”, J told Top Billing. 

Earlier this week, J took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Bra Hugh.

In the post he said he was grateful for the impact Bra Hugh had on his life and promised to continue celebrating the star's music and legacy.

“I miss you so much today. Thank you for the impact you on my life. I will celebrate you, your music, and your legacy until the day I leave this earth!” he wrote.

Check the snap

