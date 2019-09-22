TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Here's how Mihlali is dominating 2019

22 September 2019 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase is owning 2019.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Can the haters please put their issues aside and agree with us that social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is winning this 2019-thing?

The make-up artist and influencer doesn’t have time for games, and has made it clear over the last few months that her aim is to secure her bag, and pays no attention to the naysayers.

Jealous down! She is owning 2019. It’s not yet the end of the year, but she has been doing the most.

This is what we are talking about:

INSTAGRAM RICH LISTS

In August the star made the UK-based media company Hopper HQ's annual list of  highest-paid influencers in the world. She scooped the 135th spot, charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post.

 

BUYING MAMA A CAR

Earlier this month, the star bought her mom a Jaguar F-Pace XE that costs between R700,000 and R1m.

AWARD WINNER

This last weekend she won a Most Glamourous 2019 award at the Glamour Awards.

