SNAPS | Here's how Mihlali is dominating 2019
Can the haters please put their issues aside and agree with us that social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is winning this 2019-thing?
The make-up artist and influencer doesn’t have time for games, and has made it clear over the last few months that her aim is to secure her bag, and pays no attention to the naysayers.
Jealous down! She is owning 2019. It’s not yet the end of the year, but she has been doing the most.
This is what we are talking about:
INSTAGRAM RICH LISTS
In August the star made the UK-based media company Hopper HQ's annual list of highest-paid influencers in the world. She scooped the 135th spot, charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post.
BUYING MAMA A CAR
My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so. I know what unconditional love and genuine support is because of you, thank you for being the best mother anyone could ever ask for. You are the strongest, and the most selfless person I know and for that I truly believe you deserve every blessing coming your way. Here’s a gift of appreciation from me to you, love you loads momzo ♥️😘
Earlier this month, the star bought her mom a Jaguar F-Pace XE that costs between R700,000 and R1m.
AWARD WINNER
This last weekend she won a Most Glamourous 2019 award at the Glamour Awards.