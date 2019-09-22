SNAPS | Here's how Mihlali is dominating 2019

Can the haters please put their issues aside and agree with us that social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is winning this 2019-thing?

The make-up artist and influencer doesn’t have time for games, and has made it clear over the last few months that her aim is to secure her bag, and pays no attention to the naysayers.

Jealous down! She is owning 2019. It’s not yet the end of the year, but she has been doing the most.

This is what we are talking about:

INSTAGRAM RICH LISTS