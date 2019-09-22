SNAPS | Jonathan Boynton-Lee and his missus go on a mini baecation

They say there is no place (to vacation) like home, just ask Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee and his bae Suraya.

The loved-up pair took a much-needed mini baecation in Durbs recently and posted snaps of the trip on social media.

Jon and Suraya have been dating for a while but made it Instagram official back in May. Suraya is an actress with roles on Ayeye, The Jakes Are Missing and the film Free State.

The couple stayed at lannie The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks to celebrate Jon's birthday weekend.

Besides splashing in the pool, they also hit the beach and nearby sites.

Of course, they took snaps wherever they went to document the trip.

Just take a look below (and don't forget to swipe left to see more).