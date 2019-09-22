TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Jonathan Boynton-Lee and his missus go on a mini baecation

22 September 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Suraya were on a birthday weekend away.
Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Suraya were on a birthday weekend away.
Image: Jonathan Boynton-Lee Instagram

They say there is no place (to vacation) like home, just ask Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee and his bae Suraya.

The loved-up pair took a much-needed mini baecation in Durbs recently and posted snaps of the trip on social media.

Jon and Suraya have been dating for a while but made it Instagram official back in May. Suraya is an actress with roles on Ayeye, The Jakes Are Missing and the film Free State.

The couple stayed at lannie The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks to celebrate Jon's birthday weekend.

Besides splashing in the pool, they also hit the beach and nearby sites.

Of course, they took snaps wherever they went to document the trip.

Just take a look below (and don't forget to swipe left to see more).

Four years on: Jonathan Boynton-Lee misses Simba dearly

The pain still runs deep for Jonathan.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on Simba crash sentencing: Now we have closure

Although nothing will bring his best friend Simba back, Jonathan says the 10-year sentence will bring closure.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

*Drool alert* These guys have blessed us with their hotness

Getting in shape (and staying fit) is damn hard work. Those abs don't just appear there, you know. So, when we're having a bad week or blue Monday, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘He looks like he lives in his van’: Twitter shooketh by THESE R Kelly photos TshisaLIVE
  3. Asanda Foji's take on xenophobia will make you check yourself TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Here's a DIY': Moonchild takes challenge to the next level TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Thami Shobede’s mom pens a heartfelt letter to her son TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X