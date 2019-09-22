TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sbahle is on her way to doing the vosho soon

22 September 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sbahle Mpisane is determined to overcome the challenges thrown at her.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Even though its been a long and challenging road to recovery, Sbahle Mpisane remains determined and believes she will soon be doing the vosho. 

Sbahle was involved in a car crash in August last year, which resulted in her being in ICU for three months. 

Earlier this week, Sbahle pushed her limits by taking her longest walk. 

"The challenge I am facing will come to an end. I daily overcome every single struggle and challenge because I don’t want it to have power to break me! Being in the rare midst of confusion and on what to do, I still keep believing that i will get through it all. It might seem hard to go over the bump on the road or it might even be harder to keep going when you want to give up, but I won’t give up!" 

Sbahle also shared a video of her trying to vosho. 

