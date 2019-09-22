Whoa! Nadia Nakai shows off her wig collection and here’s what we think of each

Rapper Nadia Nakai is very serious about always looking “fresh” especially when it comes to her hair looks.

To prove that she's such a wig fashionista, Nadia posted her collection on Instagram Live and expressed how important it was for her to always look on “fleek”.

She then showed followers her collection that was rolled up in a bundle inside a see-through plastic bag and explained that she was about to put “order” to her hair by combing them and putting them on top of mannequin heads.

Nadia then lined them up and put about 20 of her wigs in “formation” and expressed how great it was that her hair collection was now in order.

“How didn't I think of this before. Now my hair looks proper but a little creepy seeing all these heads line up like this.”

Here are five different looks that shows that Nadia's hair game is indeed poppin':