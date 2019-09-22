TshisaLIVE

Whoa! Nadia Nakai shows off her wig collection and here’s what we think of each

22 September 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela

Rapper Nadia Nakai is very serious about always looking “fresh” especially when it comes to her hair looks.

To prove that she's such a wig fashionista, Nadia posted her collection on Instagram Live and expressed how important it was for her to always look on “fleek”. 

She then showed followers her collection that was rolled up in a bundle inside a see-through plastic bag and explained that she was about to put “order” to her hair by combing them and putting them on top of mannequin heads.

Nadia then lined them up and put about 20 of her wigs in “formation” and expressed how great it was that her hair collection was now in order.

“How didn't I think of this before. Now my hair looks proper but a little creepy seeing all these heads line up like this.”

Here are five different looks that shows that Nadia's hair game is indeed poppin':

View this post on Instagram

✌🏾🇳🇬✌🏾

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

View this post on Instagram

📸 @donkat_seles

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

View this post on Instagram

Nadia Naked out now! 📷 @donkat_seles

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Nadia Nakai: 'I'm tired of being taken for granted'

Nadia isn't taken no s*** from nobody!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks

Both Nadia Nakai and Prince Kaybee slammed the Nigerian star for her tweet.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | A pool plus Nadia Nakai twerking: Happy Friday

Music and twerking. Nadia Nakai showers fans with their faves.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cassper: I don’t care what the haters say, I’m proud of Nadia and her album

Cassper believes Nadia's album is 'special'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘He looks like he lives in his van’: Twitter shooketh by THESE R Kelly photos TshisaLIVE
  3. Asanda Foji's take on xenophobia will make you check yourself TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Thami Shobede’s mom pens a heartfelt letter to her son TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Here's a DIY': Moonchild takes challenge to the next level TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X