Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton

It seems all Mihlali has to do is breath and the streets get excited. On Monday, everyone was in meltdown mode because they think sis is dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

All this started when Mihlali took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of herself at the Singapore Grand Prix at the weekend.

She was in the crowd to watch Lewis register his worst finish since the German Grand Prix in July.

She didn't mind, though, posting several snaps of herself cheering him on.

Two in particular captured fans' attention.

One, on her Instagram Stories, featured Lewis in a store, with the caption: “You did the best you could babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.” The message ended with a loved-up smiley.

She also posted a pic of herself in the bath, with Lewis tagged as the photographer.