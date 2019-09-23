TshisaLIVE

Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton

Are Mihlali and Lewis a thing or nah?

23 September 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Is it a thing or just a crush?
Is it a thing or just a crush?
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

It seems all Mihlali has to do is breath and the streets get excited. On Monday, everyone was in meltdown mode because they think sis is dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

All this started when Mihlali took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of herself at the Singapore Grand Prix at the weekend.

She was in the crowd to watch Lewis register his worst finish since the German Grand Prix in July.

She didn't mind, though, posting several snaps of herself cheering him on.

Two in particular captured fans' attention.

One, on her Instagram Stories, featured Lewis in a store, with the caption: “You did the best you could babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.” The message ended with a loved-up smiley.

She also posted a pic of herself in the bath, with Lewis tagged as the photographer.

Sis could very well be a huge fan who was just having some fun, but it was all too much for fans in Mzansi, who flooded social media with memes and messages about the “couple”.

Soon Mihlali and Lewis were trending on Twitter, as fans weighted in.

In response, Mihlali told followers to drink water and mind their own damn business.

“This is what happens when you're super concerned about people's business, you feed into everything that's thrown your direction. Lesson: stop asking questions that don't concern you and enjoy the content you're given.” 

MORE

Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels

While haters were bashing her, Mihlali was collecting thousands of rands to surprise her mom with a brand new car.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Here's how Mihlali is dominating 2019

Can I get an amen that influencer  Mihlali Ndamase  keeps winning 2019.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mihlali Ndamase on the beauty industry: 'I was asked how I'd make money off of it'

Mihlali Ndamase says people were sceptical when she told them she dreamed of becoming a beautician
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘He looks like he lives in his van’: Twitter shooketh by THESE R Kelly photos TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Thami Shobede’s mom pens a heartfelt letter to her son TshisaLIVE
  4. Asanda Foji's take on xenophobia will make you check yourself TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Here's a DIY': Moonchild takes challenge to the next level TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
'Hugo bel die polisie' becomes catchy song after brawl video goes viral
X