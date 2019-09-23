IN MEMES | 'Are these old men on Uyajola scared of hitting each other, or is it arthritis?'
Sunday night's episode of Uyajola had viewers in stitches when an elderly couple were featured on the cheating show.
Simphiwe got the shock of his life after he contacted the show to help him get concrete evidence that his wife was cheating on him.
Hurt and confused about why the mother of his children would do such a thing to him, Simphiwe tried to express his anger through a now viral, slow and harmless fight with his wife's alleged side.
“You call yourself my brother but you sleep with my wife. Why would you do that?” Simphiwe said while he fought with his “brother”.
Simphiwe's wife seemed sorry and tried to apologise, but he wasn't having any of it.
Fans on social media joked that the cheating drama wasn't a good look on old people, and filled TLs with memes about the episode.
Are these old men scared of hitting each other or it’s the arthritis? #Uyajola99— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 22, 2019
Imagine trying to fight with arthritis and diabetes?? 😂😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/TdgFaWSQWp— Mommy Shark 🦈 (@Gugu_Zullu) September 22, 2019
#Uyajola99 this fight yabo mandala is killing me, yoooo 🤣🤣🤣🤣 arthritis only la! pic.twitter.com/O7w7z89vRa— ZoeMbini🇿🇦 (@nnongwe) September 22, 2019
That was the most non dangerous fight I've ever seen 😂😂😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/NrlrBrNNQb— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) September 22, 2019
I am convinced that #Uyajola99 is staged. Today's episodes pic.twitter.com/Pvi24tbdFZ— Las' Number (@KingGee_1) September 22, 2019
ANC trying to fight fraud and corruption. #Uyajola99— Lesetja wa Mopedi 🇿🇦 (@IFRS_Guru) September 22, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Oo7SHOkaLZ
#Uyajola99 When older ppl cheat it's so 😔 & embarrassing. Wasn't nice to watch...— Mahlatsi (@MahlatsiR) September 23, 2019
Somebody’s grandfather is on #Uyajola99 wearing a Quicksilver top.— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 22, 2019
I really think #Uyajola99 episodes for tonight were 🚮🚮— ❤️ 03 October 👑 (@Phelady_nchaz) September 22, 2019
Kore nkre ba acter so pic.twitter.com/8Ci4bkEhmf
Bhut' Sphiwe doesn't have any strength left ...what kind of weak ass swing of the chair is that 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/G2jofbS3Lv— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) September 22, 2019