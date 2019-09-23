IN MEMES | 'Are these old men on Uyajola scared of hitting each other, or is it arthritis?'

Sunday night's episode of Uyajola had viewers in stitches when an elderly couple were featured on the cheating show.

Simphiwe got the shock of his life after he contacted the show to help him get concrete evidence that his wife was cheating on him.

Hurt and confused about why the mother of his children would do such a thing to him, Simphiwe tried to express his anger through a now viral, slow and harmless fight with his wife's alleged side.

“You call yourself my brother but you sleep with my wife. Why would you do that?” Simphiwe said while he fought with his “brother”.

Simphiwe's wife seemed sorry and tried to apologise, but he wasn't having any of it.

Fans on social media joked that the cheating drama wasn't a good look on old people, and filled TLs with memes about the episode.