‘I’ve never taken drugs or been offered any’: Pearl Modiadie

23 September 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Modiadie has spoken about drugs in the entertainment industry.
Pearl Modiadie has spoken about drugs in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

While the entertainment industry is known for drug use, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie said she's never been exposed to anybody using drugs or been offered any.

“So often parents warn their kids about the entertainment industry being drug-infested. Never have I ever, in the 13 years I’ve been in this industry, been offered drugs or even seen anybody take them. Or is it because I live in my own bubble?”

Adding to her tweet, Pearl said she had, however, heard stories, but nothing had taken place in her immediate environment. “If it was, I was oblivious to it.”

The tweet has sparked a huge debate in the comments section, with people sharing their stories. 

Even gospel singer and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa commented, saying unlike Pearl, he was offered drugs by his peers.

The topic encouraged others to talk about their experiences.  

