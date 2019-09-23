‘I’ve never taken drugs or been offered any’: Pearl Modiadie

While the entertainment industry is known for drug use, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie said she's never been exposed to anybody using drugs or been offered any.

“So often parents warn their kids about the entertainment industry being drug-infested. Never have I ever, in the 13 years I’ve been in this industry, been offered drugs or even seen anybody take them. Or is it because I live in my own bubble?”

Adding to her tweet, Pearl said she had, however, heard stories, but nothing had taken place in her immediate environment. “If it was, I was oblivious to it.”