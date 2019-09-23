‘I’ve never taken drugs or been offered any’: Pearl Modiadie
While the entertainment industry is known for drug use, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie said she's never been exposed to anybody using drugs or been offered any.
“So often parents warn their kids about the entertainment industry being drug-infested. Never have I ever, in the 13 years I’ve been in this industry, been offered drugs or even seen anybody take them. Or is it because I live in my own bubble?”
Adding to her tweet, Pearl said she had, however, heard stories, but nothing had taken place in her immediate environment. “If it was, I was oblivious to it.”
The tweet has sparked a huge debate in the comments section, with people sharing their stories.
Even gospel singer and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa commented, saying unlike Pearl, he was offered drugs by his peers.
I’ve been offered a couple of years ago by our peers.— Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) September 21, 2019
The topic encouraged others to talk about their experiences.
I have come across so many people in your industry that consume drugs. So many.— Sihle Bolani (@MsSihleBolani) September 21, 2019
However, it’s prevalent in other industries, too. I have seen it medical, legal and financial circles. https://t.co/szIhDrt24t
I think u live in ur own bubble..... Or u just don't mix with people like that or they don't do it infront of you..... But trust ur industry n drugs r on d same whatsapp group— Ntefo Ntshabele (@Nte4_Ntshabele) September 21, 2019
Thanks for this post. I don’t think believe me when I say at the or 57 and having grown up in both the townships and the city, I have never seen drugs with my own eyes or have seen anyone doing drugs. I run and and own a record label but still have not witnessed this.— Dr. Sipho Sithole, PhD (Wits) (@Ndukuyezizwe) September 21, 2019
The entertainment industry is broad and you happen to be in the media fraternity of the industry. You might not be aware of what happens in other parts of entertainment like hip-hop-where they always rap about drugs.— Governor Phefadu (@Governo41341687) September 21, 2019
How is she being oblivious? Engineers, doctors, scientists, lawyers and even blue collar workers are affected a lot by drug use, you just won't hear about it because they're not famous. Many many artists have not been affected by drugs and that's also a truth.— Songstress. Creator-ess. (@Thabang_Freed) September 21, 2019