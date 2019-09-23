Mothusi Magano opens up about struggles in the entertainment industry

Mothusi Magano may be one of the most famous faces on TV, but he says a lack of gigs in Mzansi is one of the biggest challenges.

The star, who has appeared in several high-profile shows, among them The Lab, Emoyeni and Intersexions, recently joined the cast of popular SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam, as the confident Tumishang.

While he is amped for his new role, Magano told TshisaLIVE that other actors were not as blessed and struggled to find work in an industry that can be brutal.

“It is not as glamorous as many people think. I think one of the biggest challenges is getting work. It can be quite difficult. It can be quite challenging not knowing when the next gig will come.”

Mothusi said young people who want to break into the industry should be patient with themselves and trust in their abilities.

And his impressive resume does not mean he is immune to the challenges. He says all actors, established or not, struggle with royalties.

“You can appear on screens all the time and people think you are doing well, but behind the scenes you may be struggling. It can be really tough.”