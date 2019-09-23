Ntsiki Mazwai hits back at ‘saggy boobs’ bullying
'It's not my boobs trending — it's a very deep and spiritual recognition'
Ntsiki Mazwai's decision to share a topless pic of herself caused a stir on social media, with many fans coming to her defence after she was body-shamed.
The poet's snap sparked a debate on body-shaming and an #NtsikiChallenge.
The challenge started after many women supported Ntsiki, after some users insulted her for having “saggy boobs”. They also thanked her for being real and for giving Mzansi women more power to embrace their breasts, sagging or not.
“If you have body image issues with my body I suggest you speak to God. Me, I adore and accept my body and my free spirit,” Ntsiki said.
If you have body image issues with MY body I suggest you speak to GOD......me I adore and accept my body and my free spirit❤️🌺🍷 pic.twitter.com/35dlS0lqbm— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) September 21, 2019
Ntsiki clapped back at body-shamers and said boobs were not a competition.
She also explained that the bigger issue was not her boobs and that she was tired of covering up her breasts.
“It's not my boobs trending, it's a very deep and spiritual recognition that actually ... we have been wrong by covering our breasts and we actually wanna be free now. It's not about me anymore, women actually realise what it means to let go ... and it's scary.”
It's not my boobs trending- it's a very deep and spiritual recognition that actually.....we have been wrong by covering our breasts and we actually wanna be free now. It's not about me anymore, women actually realise what it means to LET GO....and it's scary— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) September 22, 2019
Other people like Sex Sells....and I'm more about the craft. And that's fine akere? We are not all the same— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) September 22, 2019
While some praised Ntsiki for her bravery and for trying to make women embrace their natural body, others felt that she was being OOT.
Here's what they had to say on the socials:
She always was and always will be comfortable with her own body, whilst you busy seeking attention of men by posting your hidden boobs saying #ntsikichallenge #ntsiki...@ntsikimazwai— Qwitter (@Qwitter_world) September 22, 2019
A se thaka ya ga 'o and she didn't go topples to get men's attention.
Don't be that woman😔🙄😭 pic.twitter.com/4Gx1Cfiw88
I am worried that people have problem with Ntsiki's breasts but don't have problem with this one pic.twitter.com/phbrQfDQHO— Peter MA (@pmatsepane) September 22, 2019
Aaaaiiii #Ntsiki 👏👏 o dess...I take off my hat for you!!!— Sephure_Isaac (@IsaacMokone) September 22, 2019
So just because mdala she isn’t allowed to show off her body? Who says such things if guys show off their abs? Stop having double standards 😏— NkululekoZwane (@Ridge_SoulP) September 21, 2019
I understand confidence, self love and acceptance but some thing's are inappropriate. I know for sure I'd be uncomfortable if men decided to post pics of their balls hanging out for any reason good or bad. You can't want respect, but not respecting other people, at least elders.— Thobii♡ (@ThobekaGasa) September 21, 2019
But sis you really don't have to do this pic.twitter.com/F7CzAGiCsY— Steady (@mojalefa_molato) September 21, 2019