Ntsiki Mazwai hits back at ‘saggy boobs’ bullying

Ntsiki Mazwai's decision to share a topless pic of herself caused a stir on social media, with many fans coming to her defence after she was body-shamed.

The poet's snap sparked a debate on body-shaming and an #NtsikiChallenge.

The challenge started after many women supported Ntsiki, after some users insulted her for having “saggy boobs”. They also thanked her for being real and for giving Mzansi women more power to embrace their breasts, sagging or not.

“If you have body image issues with my body I suggest you speak to God. Me, I adore and accept my body and my free spirit,” Ntsiki said.