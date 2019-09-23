TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai hits back at ‘saggy boobs’ bullying

'It's not my boobs trending — it's a very deep and spiritual recognition'

23 September 2019 - 08:23 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai is proud of her body, sagging boobs or not.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai's decision to share a topless pic of herself caused a stir on social media, with many fans coming to her defence after she was body-shamed.

The poet's snap sparked a debate on body-shaming and an #NtsikiChallenge.

The challenge started after many women supported Ntsiki, after some users insulted her for having “saggy boobs”. They also thanked her for being real and for giving Mzansi women more power to embrace their breasts, sagging or not.

“If you have body image issues with my body I suggest you speak to God. Me, I adore and accept my body and my free spirit,” Ntsiki said. 

Ntsiki clapped back at body-shamers and said boobs were not a competition.

She also explained that the bigger issue was not her boobs and that she was tired of covering up her breasts.

“It's not my boobs trending, it's a very deep and spiritual recognition that actually ... we have been wrong by covering our breasts and we actually wanna be free now. It's not about me anymore, women actually realise what it means to let go ... and it's scary.”

While some praised Ntsiki for her bravery and for trying to make women embrace their natural body, others felt that she was being OOT.

Here's what they had to say on the socials:

