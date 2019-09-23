TshisaLIVE

'Perfection': Tristan Thompson on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram photo shoot

23 September 2019 - 06:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
NBA star Tristan Thompson still has lots of love for ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.
Image: Instagram/Tristan Thompson

NBA star Tristan Thompson never misses a chance to publicly show his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, just how much he loves her. Khloe took to Instagram to share cute snaps from a photo shoot, in which she channelled her inner Anna Nicole Smith. Tristan, like millions of Khloe's followers, and her sisters, was here for all the sauce.

Tristan did not hold back. He simply said, “perfection”, with a heart-eye emoji. The two separated earlier this year after Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with former Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. 

View this post on Instagram

❥ Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

In the series of pictures, Khloe is wearing a denim bustier top and has shoulder-length blonde curls. Her best friend, Khadijah Haqq McCray, said, “channelling Ana (sic) but FULL ON KHLOE”, while her sister, Kim Kardashian, said, “twins!!!! OMG she's my fave and so are you”.

