Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer

Sbahle paid tribute to Zain in a series of posts and joked that she wouldn't recommend him to anyone, for fear of losing him.

But the snaps and videos they shared soon got tongues wagging and fans asking if the pair were more than just exercise buddies.

Sbahle was watching y'all and addressed the claims in an Instagram Stories video.

“I am seeing all the comments on our pictures about Zain and I, and I promise you guys that he is not for me. I don't like Zain, okay.”

And for those at the back, she shouted a little louder.

“I am not for Zain, okay. He is my trainer. A bad trainer.”

She joked that because everyone thought the pair would end up dating she wanted to prove a point and flirt with other men.

“Ladies, keep your man at home or look after him, because if I happen to manoeuvre around and bump into someone, I have to make him mine. We either have to share him or I'll make him mine.”

Sbahle and Itu's split was confirmed in April, when the footballer took to social media to show off his new bae.