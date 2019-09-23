WATCH | Fans tell 'Idols SA' judges to take a hike after they criticise Qwabe twins
Fans were just about ready to cancel Idols SA judges Somizi and Unathi on Sunday, after they criticised Virginia Qwabe's performance.
Virginia, a firm fan favourite alongside her twin sister, Viggy, showed her versatility with a performance of the hit, Umsindo.
Meanwhile, Viggy covered Distruction Boyz’s gqom hit Amaxoki.
While many fans were stannin' hard over the performance and compared Virginia to the late Brenda Fassie, the judges were far less impressed.
Unathi said Virginia seemed distracted, while Somizi said he was not feeling Viggy's performance and Randall reminded her that this was a competition.
It's the judges' job to critique the talent, but fans were touched and soon flooded social media with memes and messages, telling them to get their ears tested.
They said the twins had performed well and should “ignore the haters”.
Others cast more votes than before for the pair to prove the judges wrong.
Somizi's unfair comment on Viggy's performance brought me here. 50 votes for Viggy (Her perfomance didn't get enough credit). 50 votes for Virginia. The twins are ready to be booked and perform for their fans now. #IdolsSA #1stTimeVoter pic.twitter.com/jPiOIH8ahp— Quibell Ramantswana (@QuibellSA) September 22, 2019
I don't care what Somgaga and the other judge said. Oksalayo I am voting for Viggy #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/SCdtRXh3Hh— KARABO SESANA (@KaraboSands) September 22, 2019
Somizi should lay off Viggy, that performance was good— Mmeleke Kekana (@KekanaMmeleke) September 22, 2019
Its time he went to his honeymoon#IdolsSA
@somizi stop this nonsense u have against Viggy it not cool at all. You boring broe. #IdolsSA— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@LathaPhilani) September 22, 2019
@somizi what is your problem— xolly village girl #idolsSA 💖 (@XollyMnyandu) September 22, 2019
With Viggy ???
She delivered what you requested last week being colourful
Now you don't feel it 😯😯😯🙄🙄
ASIZWANI NAMAXOKI SHAME #idolsSA
Viggy and Virginia has my votes don't care what d judges say#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/m95tElWxGl— My Life is in God's hands 🙏🙏👏👏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@thabiecibane) September 22, 2019
Somizi doesn’t like Viggy at all. I wonder wamenzani umntana #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/BZgRAsD006— Viggy Qwabe #IdolsSA (@Athandiwe_S) September 22, 2019
When Somizi said He didn’t feel Viggy’s performance #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/I3BDj3BQwq— Lindokuhle_Lee (@Lindoku40713209) September 22, 2019
Somizi always criticising Viggy thinking we'll stop voting for her lol wiiiiybo usile!! Viggy is here to stay akayii ndaaaa wo wo wo #IdolsSA— Melanin Mabaso🍯👅💥 (@SiisandaMabaso) September 22, 2019
The judges can say whatever, Virginia and Viggy did very well today.— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) September 22, 2019
I have a feeling they don't like them #IdolsSA
#idolssa effortlessly done, Virginia = superstar in the making. pic.twitter.com/YkIJUZ0zDD— Laz (@Laz58145810) September 22, 2019
Virginia's performances always give me goosebumps🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/LF9mIntlp2— Maggie (@Maggie04615643) September 22, 2019