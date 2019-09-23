WATCH | Fans tell 'Idols SA' judges to take a hike after they criticise Qwabe twins

While many fans were stannin' hard over the performance and compared Virginia to the late Brenda Fassie, the judges were far less impressed.

Unathi said Virginia seemed distracted, while Somizi said he was not feeling Viggy's performance and Randall reminded her that this was a competition.

It's the judges' job to critique the talent, but fans were touched and soon flooded social media with memes and messages, telling them to get their ears tested.

They said the twins had performed well and should “ignore the haters”.

Others cast more votes than before for the pair to prove the judges wrong.