WATCH | Fans tell 'Idols SA' judges to take a hike after they criticise Qwabe twins

23 September 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.
Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.
Image: Idols SA/ Twitter

Fans were just about ready to cancel Idols SA judges Somizi and Unathi on Sunday, after they criticised Virginia Qwabe's performance.

Virginia, a firm fan favourite alongside her twin sister, Viggy, showed her versatility with a performance of the hit, Umsindo.

Meanwhile, Viggy covered Distruction Boyz’s gqom hit Amaxoki.

While many fans were stannin' hard over the performance and compared Virginia to the late Brenda Fassie, the judges were far less impressed.

Unathi said Virginia seemed distracted, while Somizi said he was not feeling Viggy's performance and Randall reminded her that this was a competition.

It's the judges' job to critique the talent, but fans were touched and soon flooded social media with memes and messages, telling them to get their ears tested.

They said the twins had performed well and should “ignore the haters”.

Others cast more votes than before for the pair to prove the judges wrong.

