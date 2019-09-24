TshisaLIVE

'Everything is about money' - Zodwa Wabantu wants more for next season of reality show

24 September 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu is still very much in demand.
Zodwa Wabantu is still very much in demand.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu/Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu's reality show has been a massive hit with audiences and the star has told TshisaLIVE that she's currently negotiating for a second season of the show.

The show, which started in May and ran for three months, was a hit with audiences and trended on Twitter every week it aired.

Zodwa said she enjoyed shooting the project but was surprised when she was approached to do a second season.

“I was surprised when the people who are doing my reality show told me that they wanted to start shooting soon. I said that it would be a one-time thing but apparently a lot of people were watching and they want more.”

While Zodwa is definitely open to the idea, she said that money talks and it needs to be a bit louder this season.

“We will see how it goes because you know everything is about money. I want more money. As soon as that is finalised, we can shoot because they want to start now already”.

The star is also set to feature in a film soon with some pretty big names.

According to Sowetan, Zodwa will play the role of a stylish housewife in the film, that begins shooting in Cape Town next month.

She told the publication that she was headhunted for the role.

Zodwa has previously acted in popular SABC 1 drama series Uzalo.

'We are head over heels': Zodwa and new bae open up about their love

Zodwa's got a new man y'all and we've got the exclusive.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Inside Zodwa's 'love potion' perfume: They wanna be like me, now they can smell like me

Zodwa says it is going to smell "like a white woman".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia

Sis was slammed by those who claimed she had no idea what was happening on the ground.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang to open a school in Soweto and we have got ALL the tea TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X