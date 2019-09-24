'Everything is about money' - Zodwa Wabantu wants more for next season of reality show

Zodwa Wabantu's reality show has been a massive hit with audiences and the star has told TshisaLIVE that she's currently negotiating for a second season of the show.

The show, which started in May and ran for three months, was a hit with audiences and trended on Twitter every week it aired.

Zodwa said she enjoyed shooting the project but was surprised when she was approached to do a second season.

“I was surprised when the people who are doing my reality show told me that they wanted to start shooting soon. I said that it would be a one-time thing but apparently a lot of people were watching and they want more.”

While Zodwa is definitely open to the idea, she said that money talks and it needs to be a bit louder this season.

“We will see how it goes because you know everything is about money. I want more money. As soon as that is finalised, we can shoot because they want to start now already”.

The star is also set to feature in a film soon with some pretty big names.

According to Sowetan, Zodwa will play the role of a stylish housewife in the film, that begins shooting in Cape Town next month.

She told the publication that she was headhunted for the role.

Zodwa has previously acted in popular SABC 1 drama series Uzalo.