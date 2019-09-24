Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo is dropping some jewels and these ones are worth more than a dime.

In a recent tweet Sizwe explained the importance of artists having an education background in order to make the right decisions for their careers, and made reference to a video of American rapper Young Jeezy.

“There’s a video of Young Jeezy where he speaks about how a lack of education almost ruined his career. He speaks about the importance of strategy over emotions. He speaks about the bad deals he signed. Lots of rappers are in that situation, even here in SA,” Sizwe explained .