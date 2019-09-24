TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education

And of course, Cassper got name-dropped

24 September 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Sizwe Dhlomo talks about the importance of education for artists.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo is dropping some jewels and these ones are worth more than a dime.

In a recent tweet Sizwe explained the importance of artists having an education background in order to make the right decisions for their careers, and made reference to a video of American rapper Young Jeezy.

“There’s a video of Young Jeezy where he speaks about how a lack of education almost ruined his career. He speaks about the importance of strategy over emotions. He speaks about the bad deals he signed. Lots of rappers are in that situation, even here in SA,” Sizwe explained .

Sizwe thought he was motivating young artists in need of direction but his tweet went left real quick and sparked a huge debate on whether education was really that important.

Fans decided to hop onto the engaging topic, with some mentioning rapper Cassper Nyovest for “defying” the odds and establishing a successful career despite not having completed matric.

