Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education
And of course, Cassper got name-dropped
TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo is dropping some jewels and these ones are worth more than a dime.
In a recent tweet Sizwe explained the importance of artists having an education background in order to make the right decisions for their careers, and made reference to a video of American rapper Young Jeezy.
“There’s a video of Young Jeezy where he speaks about how a lack of education almost ruined his career. He speaks about the importance of strategy over emotions. He speaks about the bad deals he signed. Lots of rappers are in that situation, even here in SA,” Sizwe explained .
Sizwe thought he was motivating young artists in need of direction but his tweet went left real quick and sparked a huge debate on whether education was really that important.
Fans decided to hop onto the engaging topic, with some mentioning rapper Cassper Nyovest for “defying” the odds and establishing a successful career despite not having completed matric.
Cassper understands marketing, he markets himself very well & his ambitious— INFiiNITE (@Infiinitehd) September 18, 2019
The thing is education is not just going / finishing school... It's learning, Cassper didn't wake up from his room to run the game.. He learnt about the via HHP etc and then he learnt about the marketing side of the game as his beef with AKA unfolded.— SPIJØNGET (@Lungelo_Wolf) September 19, 2019
Education comes in different ways. You might not need the formal type, and need the informal for certain purposes— LordTerv97🇿🇦 (@TheKidWithAPlan) September 19, 2019