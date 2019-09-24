TshisaLIVE

Skolopad reflects on horror car crash one year later

24 September 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Even though it wasn't easy, Skolopad pushed through.
Image: Instagram/Skolopad

Skolopad is grateful to be back on her feet after she was involved in a car crash one year ago that left her with serious injuries. 

Taking to Instagram on September 22, the socialite shared pictures of her injuries, saying that the road to recovery had not been an easy one. 

"Today is a year since my accident (22/09/2018) happened..Please allow me to brag about [the] God I serve and pray to everyday. Only he made it possible hase mang le mang.

"I am grateful and not ashamed of what I've been through, because I pulled through, it wasn't easy but I managed." 

