TshisaLIVE

'This year, I travelled the world': Here's how Lasizwe is taking over 2019

24 September 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe is having a great 2019.
Lasizwe is having a great 2019.
Image: Supplied

Vlogger and reality TV star Lasizwe is having a good year and appreciated the growth he acquired in 2019.

“My goals for 2019 were to outdo my 2018 goals which was to become a breakout star. I was slowly introduced to the industry. I was getting to know the ins and outs as well as the pros and cons of being famous,” he said to TshiaLIVE.

He explained that last year he signed a deal that he believed changed his life.

“I signed a Fanta deal last and it changed my life. Hence this year I told myself I wanted to become a better human being and to learn a lot.”

While adventure awaited him, Lasizwe expressed that this year he got to travel internationally on his own.

“I remember my first international trip was in Belgium with MTV for the ADD conference. And then from there it just opened so many international trips. I mean I went to Paris, I went to New York and now I am in London. I didn't anticipate that things were going to style out in what it has happened to be.”

He laughed in shock and expressed that he was living his best life in 2019 but believed that he was going to live a “greater” life in the future.

“My top best travel was in Paris. Just the people, the food, the environment and how I was accommodated. Paris was just phenomenal and breathtaking I can't even describe it.”   

Although he has ticked a lot of boxes for what he planned to achieve in his life, Lasizwe expressed that he hadn't reached his peak yet.

“I think I am 40% complete with my bucket list which I have set really high goals and I think is very ambitious. But one of the things I have achieved was travelling internationally, which has been a major goal of mine.” 

MORE

Lasizwe gifts himself a brand new BMW worth over R600k

Lasizwe is really having a great 2019 hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lasizwe inspired by VMA performance: I'm always in a constant battle to be heard

"I cannot believe I was breathing the same air as Cardi B"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Listen! It has never been done in SA' - Lasizwe on his fictional character's new reality show

Content queen Nomatriquency is set to take customers on a cost-effective retail journey.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Five local social media OGs who scored their own TV shows

SPONSORED | From Queen B to Papa Penny, these are the social stars who took living their best lives to the big screen
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang to open a school in Soweto and we have got ALL the tea TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X