6ix9ine’s testimony has the internet confessing their sins

Tekashi 6ix9ine has people feeling all kinds of ways with his testimony and fans think the star is such a “snitch” that they are confessing their sins before he gets to them.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to racketeering and firearms charges earlier this year and in a plea bargain with the government turned star witness against two former associates, Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison, who are alleged members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

His testimony last week brought several explosive claims, including that several celebs are allegedly part of the gang.

Snoop Dogg called the muso a “s.n.i.t.c.h.” and “a rat and a goon” in a series of Instagram posts, while Vince Staples asked his 1.1 million followers: “Did 69 tell on you?”

Cardi B distanced herself from claims she was part of the gang.

His testimony has been so hectic that local fans joked that they were next. As they filled social media with “confessions”, the phrase “before 6ix9ine” topped the Twitter trends list.

They labelled him “the Agrizzi of hip-hop”.