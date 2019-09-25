6ix9ine’s testimony has the internet confessing their sins
Here's our top 10 reactions...
Tekashi 6ix9ine has people feeling all kinds of ways with his testimony and fans think the star is such a “snitch” that they are confessing their sins before he gets to them.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to racketeering and firearms charges earlier this year and in a plea bargain with the government turned star witness against two former associates, Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison, who are alleged members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.
His testimony last week brought several explosive claims, including that several celebs are allegedly part of the gang.
Snoop Dogg called the muso a “s.n.i.t.c.h.” and “a rat and a goon” in a series of Instagram posts, while Vince Staples asked his 1.1 million followers: “Did 69 tell on you?”
Cardi B distanced herself from claims she was part of the gang.
His testimony has been so hectic that local fans joked that they were next. As they filled social media with “confessions”, the phrase “before 6ix9ine” topped the Twitter trends list.
They labelled him “the Agrizzi of hip-hop”.
So 6ix9ine is the Agrizzi of Hip hop? 😂— Samkelo Mokwadi (@SMokwadi) September 25, 2019
Its the reason why we have this before6ix9ine trend 🤦🏽♀️
The confessions were hilarious and ranged from eating a sibling's food to using google translate for Afrikaans essays.
HERE ARE OUR FAVS:
We stole meat from the pot
Before 6ix9ine sintches on me, yes I've stolen meat from the pot.— Aromalu Lukaku🐐 (@shesodirty) September 25, 2019
Mama askies😭💔
THE TRUTH ABOUT NICKI
Nicki Minaj: I never fucked Drake I never fucked Wayne— #GADSeason (@Tween_Mozy) September 24, 2019
6ix9ine: Yes she did😂💔#Before6ix9ine
SPENDING HERITAGE DAY WITH YOUR EX
Before #6ix9ine snitch on me..yes I did spend my Heritage day watching videos with my ex🏃— Carolveep🐞 (@carolveep) September 25, 2019
I NEVER GET MORE THAN 100 LIKES
Before #6ix9ine snitches on me i never surpass 100 likes or tweets. pic.twitter.com/3vtoYM7wL7— Vin Deep (@Vin_Deeper) September 25, 2019
EATING YOUR SISTER'S FOOD
Before 6ix9ine snitches on me, I bit my sisters’s food & took coins from my folks for the arcade store https://t.co/hEwy7gGT5n— Styles Mokoena (@BroughamSmith) September 25, 2019
AVOIDING BLACK TAX
Before 6ix9ine snitches on me, I lie to my family about my salary to mitigate the effects of black tax— The Devil of The Shield (@SDIKO_5K) September 25, 2019
I CHEATED ON MY AFRIKAANS ESSAYS
Before 6ix9ine snitches on me, yes I've used Google Translate on all my Afrikaans essays.— 20 (@Boy_Wonder__) September 23, 2019
I HAVE A CRUSH
IT'S ME WITH THE WATER ON THE FLOOR
Before 6ix9ine snitch on me, yes I do pour water on the floor and mop the whole house— McLloyd_Clinton (@Lloyd_Itu) September 25, 2019
DON'T UNFOLLOW, I'LL UNFOLLOW BACK
Before 6ix9ine snitch on me, Yes i always check who unfollowed me so i can unfollow back. 👀 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/1jXCg9ru3Z— saba baxia (@SabaBaxia) September 25, 2019