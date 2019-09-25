TshisaLIVE

6ix9ine’s testimony has the internet confessing their sins

Here's our top 10 reactions...

25 September 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been testifying.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been testifying.
Image: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Tekashi 6ix9ine has people feeling all kinds of ways with his testimony and fans think the star is such a “snitch” that they are confessing their sins before he gets to them.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to racketeering and firearms charges earlier this year and in a plea bargain with the government turned star witness against two former associates, Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison, who are alleged members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

His testimony last week brought several explosive claims, including that several celebs are allegedly part of the gang.

Snoop Dogg called the muso a “s.n.i.t.c.h.” and “a rat and a goon” in a series of Instagram posts, while Vince Staples asked his 1.1 million followers: “Did 69 tell on you?”

Cardi B distanced herself from claims she was part of the gang.

His testimony has been so hectic that local fans joked that they were next. As they filled social media with “confessions”, the phrase “before 6ix9ine” topped the Twitter trends list.

They labelled him “the Agrizzi of hip-hop”.

The confessions were hilarious and ranged from eating a sibling's food to using google translate for Afrikaans essays.

HERE ARE OUR FAVS:

 

We stole meat from the pot

THE TRUTH ABOUT NICKI

SPENDING HERITAGE DAY WITH YOUR EX

I NEVER GET MORE THAN 100 LIKES

EATING YOUR SISTER'S FOOD

AVOIDING BLACK TAX

I CHEATED ON MY AFRIKAANS ESSAYS

I HAVE A CRUSH

IT'S ME WITH THE WATER ON THE FLOOR

DON'T UNFOLLOW, I'LL UNFOLLOW BACK

Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton

Are Mihlali and Lewis a thing or nah?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | She's just like us! This video of Cardi B eating chicken feet is everything!

Cardi B was doing the most on the 'gram.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mzansi favs Mome and Tall A$$ Mo announce new family reality TV show

Mo and Mome are back on our TV screens and we are SO here for it!
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang to open a school in Soweto and we have got ALL the tea TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X