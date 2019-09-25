Gigi Lamayne: The worst verbal abuse I received on social media was from a woman

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said one of the worst experiences of her life was when TV and radio personality Gugs M reposted one of her photos from a video shoot last year, and zoomed in on what looked like a dirty floor with a cockroach.

The pair got into an ugly argument online, with Gigi later apologising for her part in the fight.

Speaking this week, Gigi said it was sad to see women drag each other down.

“Women-on-women hate is a real thing, and it's sad that it has become the narrative of the day. I'm sad that I find myself in situations where I will empower a woman from far but work in close relation with men.”

Gigi said she worked closely with men so she wouldn't have to deal with the hate.

“I actually am perplexed at how women-hate-women is so real. We don't love each other enough. I think it's because we are insecure about ourselves.”