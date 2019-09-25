TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne: The worst verbal abuse I received on social media was from a woman

Rapper shines a light on women-on-women hate

25 September 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Gigi Lamayne says women-on-women hate has become the narrative of the day.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne says women-on-women hate has become the narrative of the day.
Image: Via Instagram

Social media can be a toxic place - just ask rapper Gigi Lamayne, who knows all too well that women-on-women hate is a real thing.

The rapper recently opened up on Twitter about the abuse she had received, and claimed some people were are only “woke” when it suited them.

She then spoke about the verbal abuse she sometimes received, and said often the worst came from women.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said one of the worst experiences of her life was when TV and radio personality Gugs M reposted one of her photos from a video shoot last year, and zoomed in on what looked like a dirty floor with a cockroach. 

The pair got into an ugly argument online, with Gigi later apologising for her part in the fight.

Speaking this week, Gigi said it was sad to see women drag each other down.

“Women-on-women hate is a real thing, and it's sad that it has become the narrative of the day. I'm sad that I find myself in situations where I will empower a woman from far but work in close relation with men.”

Gigi said she worked closely with men so she wouldn't have to deal with the hate.

“I actually am perplexed at how women-hate-women is so real. We don't love each other enough. I think it's because we are insecure about ourselves.” 

Gigi Lamayne to represent Mzansi at prestigious international music conference

You go girl!! Gigi Lamayne is going to do if for Africa!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Gigi Lamayne encouraged to bleach her skin to 'further' her career

Gigi has weighed in on colourism in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

His spirit still lives on: Gigi Lamayne remembers ProKid

Thursday marks a year since ProKid's death and Gigi Lamayne has shared how she still misses her mentor, saying his death has left a void in her life.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Gigi Lamayne on #FreeEmtee movement: I lost everything, I almost lost my life

Gigi knows the struggles of leaving a record label.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang to open a school in Soweto and we have got ALL the tea TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai hits back at ‘saggy boobs’ bullying TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X