Gigi Lamayne: The worst verbal abuse I received on social media was from a woman
Rapper shines a light on women-on-women hate
Social media can be a toxic place - just ask rapper Gigi Lamayne, who knows all too well that women-on-women hate is a real thing.
The rapper recently opened up on Twitter about the abuse she had received, and claimed some people were are only “woke” when it suited them.
She then spoke about the verbal abuse she sometimes received, and said often the worst came from women.
The worst kind of verbal abuse I received on social media was from a woman.— #kozeKubenini (@Gigi_Lamayne) September 22, 2019
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said one of the worst experiences of her life was when TV and radio personality Gugs M reposted one of her photos from a video shoot last year, and zoomed in on what looked like a dirty floor with a cockroach.
The pair got into an ugly argument online, with Gigi later apologising for her part in the fight.
Speaking this week, Gigi said it was sad to see women drag each other down.
“Women-on-women hate is a real thing, and it's sad that it has become the narrative of the day. I'm sad that I find myself in situations where I will empower a woman from far but work in close relation with men.”
Gigi said she worked closely with men so she wouldn't have to deal with the hate.
“I actually am perplexed at how women-hate-women is so real. We don't love each other enough. I think it's because we are insecure about ourselves.”