Meet the stylist behind the power dressing on The Republic

We chat to the woman who’s making our favourite president (and the rest of the cast) look good on stylish local drama The Republic

25 September 2019 - 16:50
Florence Masebe stars as President Lufuno Zandile Mulaudzi in The Republic.
In an alternate reality, SA has a new president – and she’s the best man for the job. President Lufuno Zandile Mulaudzi is on a mission to root out corruption, but can she inspire loyalty in an angry and disillusioned populace, or even … within her own cabinet?

The cast of The Republic
The Republic stars the compelling and powerful Florence Masebe as the president, alongside co-stars Siyabonga Twala, Warren Masemola, Hlomla Dandala, Seputla Sebogodi, Masasa Mbangeni and Thuli Phongolo.

Meet the stylist

From the burnished halls of parliament to the dusty, riot-torn streets of Soshanguve, the characters of The Republic not only look good, they also look like they belong there. That’s the job of expert stylist Phindile Mlambo. 

It’s easy to see Mlambo’s passion for her work when she enthuses that her favourite costume was for Dandala’s character, the vice-president. “The suit … fits him … so nicely!” she laughs. 

Hlomla Dandala and Florence Masebe in The Republic.
Hlomla Dandala and Florence Masebe in The Republic.
Inspiration for the show’s cabinet members’ looks came from SA’s real-life parliamentarians, such as Naledi Pandor.

