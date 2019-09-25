Meet the stylist behind the power dressing on The Republic

The Republic stars the compelling and powerful Florence Masebe as the president, alongside co-stars Siyabonga Twala, Warren Masemola, Hlomla Dandala, Seputla Sebogodi, Masasa Mbangeni and Thuli Phongolo.

Meet the stylist

From the burnished halls of parliament to the dusty, riot-torn streets of Soshanguve, the characters of The Republic not only look good, they also look like they belong there. That’s the job of expert stylist Phindile Mlambo.