Mzansi favs Mome and Tall A$$ Mo announce new family reality TV show

25 September 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Tall A** Mo and his wife, Mome, are excited about their new reality TV show, 'Mo and Mome'.
Image: Via Instagram

Aich! One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Tall A$$ Mo and Mome, have a new family reality show called Mo and Mome, and fans can't believe that their prayers have finally been answered.

The couple made the announcement about the show on their respective social media accounts. It is set to air at 8pm on October 10 on Mzansi Magic.

This is not the couple's first reality TV show. In 2013 they featured in Mo Love, which aired on Vuzu.

The show saw Mo and his designer wife showcase their hectic lives. Fans learnt how they lived together with their toddler and navigated the entertainment business.

Excited about being back on the reality TV scene, Mome shared a post on Instagram to express how she was grateful to followers for allowing her to be herself at all times.

“Mo and Mome keeping it in the family. Your prayers have been answered. Lord, I have come full circle of reality TV. I'm grateful for those who have accepted me for who I am since cream cartel and Mo Love days on Vuzu. I'm back with a family show on Mzansi Magic celebrating my 10 years of reality TV.”

Mome said she's now a mother, a wife, a businesswoman with a few friends and she hoped fans would share her family's love, talent and craziness.

“Eight years of marriage, hope it's worth the wait.”

