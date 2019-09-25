TshisaLIVE

Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate

'F**k the haters. It's not your fault that you're my daughter,' said Somizi

25 September 2019 - 12:30 By Masego Seemela
Image: YouTube/ Karen Zoid

Somizi has come to the defence of his daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane, after social media bashed her for apparently bagging a role as the late iconic singer Lebo Mathosa in a biopic titled, The Lebo Mathosa Story.

According to City Press, Bahumi and singer Kelly Khumalo are set to star as Lebo Mathosa in the biopic about her life which will be released later this year.

The publication states that Bahumi will be playing the younger version of Lebo, while Kelly will play the adult version.

However, both Kelly and Bahumi wouldn't confirm their roles as they have signed non-disclosure agreements.

The Twitter streets were not impressed with the recent report and made their feelings known on the platform. 

Tweeps claimed that Bahumi, who only recently made her acting debut, got the role because she was Somizi and Palesa Madisakwane's daughter. They also claimed she did not have enough experience. 

In the wake of the Twitter storm, which resulted in Bahumi topping the trends list on Tuesday night, Somizi wrote a letter of encouragement to his daughter. 

"Listen! Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have. f**k the haters. It's not your fault that you're my daughter."

Somizi added that Bahumi needed to embrace that she was his daughter and it wasn't her fault that she was.

"That's a blessing that you're my daughter. It's not my will but God's. You're the chosen one. You're gifted. Loving. Good-hearted. Talented and Smart. Let no troll make you believe otherwise," read a piece of the letter he sent to his daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Dear daughter of mine

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

However, tweeps didn't agree with Somizi and made their feelings clear.

