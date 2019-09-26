Can 'The Queen’s' Zodwa character just leave already?
We'll even have Diamond back
Fans are gatvol of Zodwa always popping up on The Queen. In desperation, they have even offered to take back the old enemy, Diamond.
Zodwa's appearances on the show make eyes roll like a rollercoaster and blood boil.
She showed up with Brutus at the Khoza household on Wednesday night's episode and nearly started a fight.
Ma even claimed to be a real Khoza and was walking around Harriet's mansion like she owned the place.
She told herself she would soon be the owner of the whole place and would definitely change the style.
Her claim to it? That she was Mzi's “real wife” and the house belonged to him.
This led to a hectic confrontation between her and Harriet that ended with Zodwa telling her rival that she should be glad she is a lady or she would pop her knee caps.
Fans were tired of her theatrics and flooded social media with pleas for the show's creators to please kill off Zodwa, or at least give us someone better.
when is this Zodwa character gonna die kanti?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3NtFm6WoNa— Mix02 (@Mix0214) September 25, 2019
Where's Dimond to take care of Zodwa... She's so annoying yesess!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/QrcRs2vIUL— Ntsakow Andrew Waka Baloyi (@NtsakowWaka) September 25, 2019
#TheQueenmzansi my face when i see Zodwa 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/k7Wsq96YbT— Zamanangwe Jwara (@zamsidiamond) September 25, 2019
Kahle kahle the main reason this Zodwa character is here, its just to annoy us vele? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qSnrqiDXgT— Asa-babe🥰 (@AsandaNthite) September 25, 2019
Can zodwa vanish like prince and akhona? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/lgdibbGanm— Nare Precious (@NareNashPresh) September 25, 2019
You know you're an annoying character when we call for diamond to come back for you. Yes you zodwa #TheQueenMzansi— MysticalCollectiveDreamer (@pre_3iou) September 25, 2019
Like why didn’t they kill Zodwa instead of MaBongi 🤷🏾♂️ #TheQueenMzansi— OfentseTheOne (@OfentseTheOne) September 25, 2019
Zodwa must do those kids shows around 9am #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/V1y486g7U2— Magasela (@nkosimngadi07) September 25, 2019
Zodwa ki Lerete🤣#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SHetu990z2— KingNhlingoMnisi (@king_mnisi) September 25, 2019
Someone please tell me what could Zodwa possibly change endlini ka Harriet??! I fail to see the top style she's on about in her house #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qZHGyUaklY— IG: ESIHLE_TEENTOLA (@ntola_tee) September 25, 2019