LOL! Wanna book AKA in Nigeria? It may cost you around R250k

26 September 2019 - 13:30 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA will perform in Nigeria - for a price.
Image: AKA/Twitter

AKA is one of the biggest artists on the continent and according to the star, booking him will cost you a pretty penny.

The rapper, who earlier this month was involved in a spicy Twitter exchange with Nigerian artists over alleged xenophobic attacks, was in the spotlight again on Wednesday night when a Nigerian fan said he wanted to book him.

The fan claimed that he wanted AKA to perform at his little brother's birthday party but was worried about backlash.

AKA responded by claiming it would take 6,018,250 Nairas to make it happen.

Put that in your calculator and you'll see that it comes to around R249,000.

Fans were divided over the quote, with many Nigerians telling him not to bother.

Others said the booking fee was as long as a phone number.

The artist revealed around three years ago that he charges between R90k and R130k a show and in the song Me and You last year hinted at charging R200k.

In short, if you want the Mega, you gonna have to roll with deep pocket or save your life away.

