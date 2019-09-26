LOL! Wanna book AKA in Nigeria? It may cost you around R250k

AKA is one of the biggest artists on the continent and according to the star, booking him will cost you a pretty penny.

The rapper, who earlier this month was involved in a spicy Twitter exchange with Nigerian artists over alleged xenophobic attacks, was in the spotlight again on Wednesday night when a Nigerian fan said he wanted to book him.

The fan claimed that he wanted AKA to perform at his little brother's birthday party but was worried about backlash.

AKA responded by claiming it would take 6,018,250 Nairas to make it happen.