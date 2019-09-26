Ntsiki throws shade at those who mocked her, declares Winnie Mandela day
As Mzansi celebrates the life of late apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown shade at those who she claims didn't appreciate Ma while she was alive.
Winnie would have turned 83 on Thursday and social media was filled with messages of tribute to her, from pictures of her life to renewed calls for Cape Town airport to be renamed after her.
Ntsiki took to Twitter in the middle of the trend to remind the people that she had called for September 28 to be declared Winnie Mandela Day but was shut down.
She said that to “spite” her, tweeps had called it Pearl Thusi day to celebrate the actress getting a big international gig but were now posting tributes to Ma Winnie.
Remember when mama Winnie Mandela was still alive and I was pushing for you guys to call this Winnie Mandela Day and just to spite me you made it Pearl Thusi day????? 🤡🤡🤡— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) September 26, 2019
But yes continue with your SHE MULTIPLIED tweets😂😂😂
Ntsiki was referring to 2016 when she took to Twitter to mourn how people were more excited about Pearl Thusi getting a role on Quantico than Ma Winnie's birthday.
Kinda sad that this is trending instead of #WinnieMandelaDay. ..looks like SA really adores n feels validated by America 😢 #PearlThusiDay— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) September 26, 2016
On this day just before mama died https://t.co/MxSJdVQOhi— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) September 26, 2019
Looking back at that incident, Ntsiki claimed to have been dragged for days but made it clear that she was the one having the last laugh.
Meanwhile, celebs across Mzansi were paying tribute to Winnie.
Leaving Winnie Madikizela International ...good morning ✈️✈️✈️— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 26, 2019