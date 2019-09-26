Ntsiki throws shade at those who mocked her, declares Winnie Mandela day

As Mzansi celebrates the life of late apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown shade at those who she claims didn't appreciate Ma while she was alive.

Winnie would have turned 83 on Thursday and social media was filled with messages of tribute to her, from pictures of her life to renewed calls for Cape Town airport to be renamed after her.

Ntsiki took to Twitter in the middle of the trend to remind the people that she had called for September 28 to be declared Winnie Mandela Day but was shut down.

She said that to “spite” her, tweeps had called it Pearl Thusi day to celebrate the actress getting a big international gig but were now posting tributes to Ma Winnie.