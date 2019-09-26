TshisaLIVE

Somizi's big fat wedding: Fittings at Gert’s house, surprise groom-to-be parties & Moshe to host

Here’s how everyone’s preparing for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding

26 September 2019 - 14:30 By Masego Seemela
Somizi and Mohale are preparing for their big day on Saturday.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi and Mohale's big day is giving everybody all sorts of good vibes as they prep to tie the knot this Saturday, September 28.

As the day draws near, Somizi teased his Instagram followers with a video of himself and his hubby-to-be as they tried on outfits for their traditional wedding custom made by renowned fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

While the video doesn't show what the grooms will be wearing, Somizi said that he and Mohale were both happy about their wedding pieces.

“Almost final fitting with Gert for the groom and groom. Gert has outdone himself. Me and my fiancé could not stop smiling seeing the pieces coming together.”

The couple celebrated their second anniversary on Heritage Day with a cute video montage of their two years of love.

Somizi shared an emotional message to bae and said, “24 September 2017 was day one of US. 24 September 2019 is year two of US. In three days' time, it will be day one of ONENESS. I love You. And I know you love me.” 

The couple's relationship has been under the spotlight in recent weeks with fans claiming that Mohale seems uninterested and may be in it for the money and fame.

Somizi once again slammed the suggestion, telling his bae that he would never question his intentions.

“Like I always tell you that I am me, I am not them. That’s why I’ll never question your intentions or motives. Let’s do you babe and focus on the positives and all who love and support our union."

With great excitement, Somizi shared a snap of their engagement rings with Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala's engagement rings, as he announced that Moshe will be the MC at their traditional wedding.

As the countdown to #SomhaleTraditionalWedding has begun, friends close to the couple are showing huge excitement about the big day and threw them a party to celebrate.

View this post on Instagram

Kushada bani?

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

