TshisaLIVE

Unathi Nkayi touches fans' hearts on 'Behind the Story'

26 September 2019 - 11:30 By Masego Seemela
Unathi has been candid about being trolled on social media.
Unathi has been candid about being trolled on social media.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Msengana

Songstress Unathi Nkayi got social media in its feels after her touching interview on BET's Behind the Story.

The Idols SA judge, who was interviewed by host Pearl Thusi, was honest and candid about her personal life.

What got tweeps talking was the way Pearl handled the interview. They felt she sympathised with Unathi and gave her a chance to pour out her heart.

The Run hitmaker spoke about a number of issues, including her public divorce from radio personality Thomas Msengana.

An emotional Unathi also talked about the impact social media trolls had on celebrities — cyberbullying was one of the main reasons for her exit from Metro FM.

The singer was booted from Metro FM in 2017, after being with the station for 10 years. For many of those she hosted the morning breakfast show, The First Avenue, with Glen Lewis.

Unathi also hinted that she was going to write a book about her life.

The emotional interview got tongues wagging and people in their feels about how tough Unathi had to be after the issues she's faced.

Here is what tweeps had to say:

MORE

Vusi Nova's tribute to Thami Shobede: 'Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would lose you'

Vusi Nova pay moving tribute to Thami Shobede
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Unathi Nkayi and Ann Malinga serve curves

Beach-body ready? Ann and Unathi are here to inspire you.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Unathi Nkayi hits back at 'R100k electricity bill' report

Unathi has shared her own 'evidence' on Instagram
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

40 and fabulous! Unathi is winning at this life thang

40 has never looked better! Halala, Unathi!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans not impressed by Babsie on Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X