Unathi Nkayi touches fans' hearts on 'Behind the Story'
Songstress Unathi Nkayi got social media in its feels after her touching interview on BET's Behind the Story.
The Idols SA judge, who was interviewed by host Pearl Thusi, was honest and candid about her personal life.
What got tweeps talking was the way Pearl handled the interview. They felt she sympathised with Unathi and gave her a chance to pour out her heart.
The Run hitmaker spoke about a number of issues, including her public divorce from radio personality Thomas Msengana.
An emotional Unathi also talked about the impact social media trolls had on celebrities — cyberbullying was one of the main reasons for her exit from Metro FM.
The singer was booted from Metro FM in 2017, after being with the station for 10 years. For many of those she hosted the morning breakfast show, The First Avenue, with Glen Lewis.
Unathi also hinted that she was going to write a book about her life.
The emotional interview got tongues wagging and people in their feels about how tough Unathi had to be after the issues she's faced.
Here is what tweeps had to say:
Such a beautiful interview this was. Unathi is so Mature, so wise and such a beautiful strong woman. We never realise the harm we do to celebrities with all our nasty comments forgetting they’re also human, it’s sad.. #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/5oSyIvTlTG— TheRealest💯 (@KeMapula) September 26, 2019
#behindthestory with sis Unathi was such a powerful episode. I could relate so much! In so many ways we don't walk away because we no longer love our soul mates. And yes some people relish in your downfall. But you see through Unathi you can choose to rise regardless.— Kabelo Mekoa✨♌♍🔱 (@kabelomekoa_) September 26, 2019
#BehindTheStory— Mazulu Wethu (@MazuluWethu) September 26, 2019
"Only hurt people hurt people" @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/nlyQPLQnq0
Quite surprised by how moved I was by that Unathi interview. How graciously she spoke of her ex husband...with such tenderness. A woman who has unlocked another level of this human experience. #BehindTheStory— Remember Marikana (@Keepin_up_no_Si) September 26, 2019
Unathi’s interview made me feel the same way I felt about Masechaba’s... There’s something (I know what it is I just can’t put it into words) that draws me towards their energy and spirits. It’s intriguing. #BehindTheStory— Prophetess. (@mahle_omhle_) September 25, 2019
#BehindTheStory Sis Unathi is so eloquent✊👌💖— N E O M O S I T O✊ (@cadeau_regalo) September 25, 2019
I have so much respect and admiration for Unathi. This woman is power, her strength...🙌🏾🙌🏾 #BehindTheStory— Nwabisa _Tromp (@nwabi_vee) September 25, 2019
I loved the entire interview. Sis Unathi is such a beautiful human being man, both inside and out. But now why did Pearl say she left Twitter too? Or did I not hear her right? #BehindTheStory— Lelomo ka IsiZulu (@MoLee_Z) September 25, 2019
It’s a marvel to watch and listen to a person who is comfortable in her own skin. Unathi has found her peace. Wishing her all the best with her new book and her tour #BehindTheStory #Unathi— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) September 25, 2019
The best interview by far🙌🙌🙌 She is a movement! Definitely worth my time. #BehindTheStory @Unathi_Africa @PearlThusi ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8nOJew9Jkx— ❤️🙎The black Rapunzel 🙎❤️ (@Neliswa14126248) September 25, 2019