Unathi Nkayi touches fans' hearts on 'Behind the Story'

Songstress Unathi Nkayi got social media in its feels after her touching interview on BET's Behind the Story.

The Idols SA judge, who was interviewed by host Pearl Thusi, was honest and candid about her personal life.

What got tweeps talking was the way Pearl handled the interview. They felt she sympathised with Unathi and gave her a chance to pour out her heart.

The Run hitmaker spoke about a number of issues, including her public divorce from radio personality Thomas Msengana.

An emotional Unathi also talked about the impact social media trolls had on celebrities — cyberbullying was one of the main reasons for her exit from Metro FM.

The singer was booted from Metro FM in 2017, after being with the station for 10 years. For many of those she hosted the morning breakfast show, The First Avenue, with Glen Lewis.

Unathi also hinted that she was going to write a book about her life.

The emotional interview got tongues wagging and people in their feels about how tough Unathi had to be after the issues she's faced.

Here is what tweeps had to say: