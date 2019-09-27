IN MEMES | How can you stay mad when Somizi is around?
Somizi once again had fans in stitches on Thursday night when he took them behind the scenes of his appearance at the Durban July two months ago.
Somizi was the centre of attention at the glitzy event and even arrived in a helicopter with his bae Mohale.
Fans couldn't take the star seriously as he cracked jokes and made light of every situation.
Even his outfit was a spectacle, a forest green suit with long flowing train.
He had the Durban July parties on lock with his comments and antics, and audiences at home were equally amused by it all.
They flooded social media with memes and messages about the event and Somizi.
They also asked how they could get a friend like Somizi, or at least a VIP pass to be with him at the next Durban July.
Somizi is so entertaining,he has to be my friend at some point in life#livingthedreamwithsomizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/F8GtDxZwW9— 👑Afrokazi🌸 (@RealVeroch) September 26, 2019
I don’t understand how Mohale stays moody at a character like Somizi😂...#LTDWSomizi #Fork_it! pic.twitter.com/1FrB0ZqnsF— Mr.Fork_it!® (@SupremeThought) September 26, 2019
A breath of fresh air is Somizi he makes me happy 😂🤣#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/QFrx8aOlg7— 🌼🌼Nthabz🌼🌼 (@Nthaby_nice) September 26, 2019
I mean how do u get mad when somizi in the house #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/8Gr2zXJRMZ— #Living my best life (@Scoopy_music) September 26, 2019
#LTDWSomizi— ZinzieWakwaNyembezi (@IamZinzie) September 26, 2019
Thanks to Somgaga's Parents for giving us @somizi
We going through Depression as a Nation and Somgaga appears on Screen or Radio, he cheers us up. He gives us Hope that Things Will get better Just Don't Give Up.
Thank you Gagalicious.
We love you ❤❤❤❤
#LTDWSomizi I'm sitting here like I wish mshoza was not Watching the Show 😂😂😂😂😂 I love you @somizi ❤❤❤ you just bring light pic.twitter.com/aXGIDwMkdA— Emmanuel E* Zungu (@n_ndoris) September 26, 2019