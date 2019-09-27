TshisaLIVE

LootLove: I’ve picked up that open up the industry seems to only apply from outside the club

27 September 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
TV and radio personality LootLove talks about opening up opportunities in the industry.
TV and radio personality LootLove talks about opening up opportunities in the industry.
Image: Loot Love/ Twitter

TV and radio personality LootLove has touched on the “opening up the industry” debate.

Loot took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to explain that it looks like when people finally make it inside the industry, they then become like everyone else and are reluctant to “open up the industry”. 

“I’ve picked up that 'open up the industry' seems to only apply when outside the club... once y’all get in, it gets tricky. Very tricky. You almost become the same people you complained about,” she wrote.

She said that once people are in the industry, they then realise how tricky it is and are all about “keeping theirs”.

She added that it only makes sense to make way for others once you're on top and are stable.

The TV personality concluded her thread with a plea to people to judge less and walk a mile in celebrities' shoes first when it came to passing comments about opening up the industry.

LootLove: I made a promise to find my voice

LootLove is all about her and nobody else!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Solo on marriage & dropping an album: I’m tired, but it’s time to change gears

"It is not rest time, definitely. It is just signing your head up to be, like, 'no, don't crash now, now is not the time'. In fact, we might just ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LootLove sends love to women who've spoken out against abuse: We learn from your pain

LootLove is inspired by you.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LootLove shows off her twins and opens up about motherhood

LootLove finally shows us her twins. One word: ADORABLE!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fans not impressed by Babsie on Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X