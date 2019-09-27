LootLove: I’ve picked up that open up the industry seems to only apply from outside the club
TV and radio personality LootLove has touched on the “opening up the industry” debate.
Loot took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to explain that it looks like when people finally make it inside the industry, they then become like everyone else and are reluctant to “open up the industry”.
“I’ve picked up that 'open up the industry' seems to only apply when outside the club... once y’all get in, it gets tricky. Very tricky. You almost become the same people you complained about,” she wrote.
I’ve picked up that “open up the industry” seems to only apply when outside the cluuuurb... once y’all get it, it gets tricky. Very tricky. You almost become the same people you complained about.— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) September 26, 2019
She said that once people are in the industry, they then realise how tricky it is and are all about “keeping theirs”.
She added that it only makes sense to make way for others once you're on top and are stable.
And tbh, I get it. All you’re tryna do is maximize and get yours cause well you won’t be here forever.— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) September 26, 2019
Let’s maybe also remember that you can only send the lift back down once you’re on top and you’re stable at the top. Sure you can make room but is your own plate full? Do you have enough for yourself?— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) September 26, 2019
The TV personality concluded her thread with a plea to people to judge less and walk a mile in celebrities' shoes first when it came to passing comments about opening up the industry.