LootLove: I’ve picked up that open up the industry seems to only apply from outside the club

TV and radio personality LootLove has touched on the “opening up the industry” debate.

Loot took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to explain that it looks like when people finally make it inside the industry, they then become like everyone else and are reluctant to “open up the industry”.

“I’ve picked up that 'open up the industry' seems to only apply when outside the club... once y’all get in, it gets tricky. Very tricky. You almost become the same people you complained about,” she wrote.