Meja Shoba: SA movies can make an impact in Hollywood, but only if they stay in their lane

Director Meja Shoba has seen a lot of the entertainment industry, having worked both in the US and Mzansi, and says SA has the quality to compete with Hollywood.

Meja has worked on several films and projects both sides of the Atlantic and told TshisaLIVE that the secret sauce to success in America is staying in your lane.

“There is such a demand for African content and stories but there is sometimes a pressure to not be yourself so that you can fit in and make it [in Hollywood]. I think you just need to be true to yourself and believe in your story.”

Meja is currently working on a new film about a girl from the township that becomes a flight attendant.

She said the idea came from a desire to tell stories that international audiences will find familiar but also unique.

“The problem is that a lot of stories from SA are historical or biographical. Our stories are unique but we also need to tell stories about everyday experiences that people can relate to. Those are the kinds of stories that audiences in America and SA have in common.”

She said that she was blown away by the likes of Matwetwe, which was a big hit locally.

“I thought it was really cool. It was the perfect example of a everyday story. Everyone knows someone who is like a character in that film.”