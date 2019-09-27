Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died

After several weeks in ICU, Minnie Dlamini-Jones' brother Khosini has died, his family confirmed on Friday morning.

Khosini had been suffering from a brain aneurysm and was placed on life support earlier this month.

The news was confirmed through a statement to TshisaLIVE by Dlamini family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato.

“It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Khosini passed away yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm which placed him on life support for 23 days,” the statement read in part.

Khosini was in hospital and surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing.

The family have asked for privacy during this time of mourning.

“In this time of grief we ask for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him. Khosini is survived by his parents Queen and Jabulani Dlamini, and his siblings Maphe and Minenhle.”