TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died

27 September 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Minnie Dlamini-Jones with her brother Khosini.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones with her brother Khosini.
Image: Instagram

After several weeks in ICU, Minnie Dlamini-Jones' brother Khosini has died, his family confirmed on Friday morning. 

Khosini had been suffering from a brain aneurysm and was placed on life support earlier this month.

The news was confirmed through a statement to TshisaLIVE by Dlamini family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato.

“It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Khosini passed away yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm which placed him on life support for 23 days,” the statement read in part.

Khosini was in hospital and surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing.

The family have asked for privacy during this time of mourning.

“In this time of grief we ask for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him. Khosini is survived by his parents Queen and Jabulani Dlamini, and his siblings Maphe and Minenhle.”

Minnie Dlamini's brother is alive but fighting for his life in ICU

Minnie Dlamini-Jones’s family has asked for privacy as her younger brother Khosini is currently seeking critical care in hospital.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Minnie Dlamini, Sho Madjozi & Boity Thulo: These celebs are winning and we're here for it!

Minnie Dlamini announced the launch of her skincare range, Boity Thulo bought herself some new wheels and Sho Madjozi won best international act at ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Here’s everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini’s new skincare range

Minnie joins the world of cosmetics.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans not impressed by Babsie on Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education TshisaLIVE
  5. 'You're special to me' - Sjava sparks fresh Sho Madjozi romance rumours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
X