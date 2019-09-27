Priddy Ugly and Bontle spill tea on their wedding plans

Rapper Priddy Ugly and his long-term bae TV and radio personality Bontle Modiselle have been customarily married since last year.

The couple, who are awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy, revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine that their families met last year when Priddy paid lobola for Bontle.

“I proposed in 2015 and in February last year our families met and I paid for lobola for her. We just haven't done the formal ceremony yet,” Priddy said.

While a date for their big day hasn't been set yet, the couple explained that what was crucial for them was to get their finances right first.

Having been together for 10 years, Priddy and Bontle explained that they have been talking about starting a family, and in August they made an announcement that they were expecting their first child together.

Bontle made the announcement on Instagram by sharing gorgeous snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot and explained that 10 years of their love had given life to their first love.

“A culmination of who we are and what we have become. We’ve done many great things, together and individually, but none as incredible as this.”

While the couple is awaiting the arrival of their child, Bontle explained that people kept bugging her about the gender of her baby.

In a video she recently shared on Instagram, Bontle and Priddy can be seen teasing fans about whether they were expecting a baby boy or girl.

“So, a number of people are trying to guess the gender of my baby and are now using my nose as an indicator. They say because it has expanded it's a boy but either way, we'll play this game. Are we having a boy or a girl?” she asked her followers on Instagram and posed the same question to Priddy.

“Daddy, what do you want,” she asked Priddy. He then reverted back and said he wanted a baby that she was carrying. “I want a baby, or both a girl and a boy, twins. Who knows?” he jokingly said.