TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sbahle the supermodel: Star hits the runway, wheelchair and all

27 September 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sbahle Mpisane is not letting her injuries get in the way of living her dreams.
Sbahle Mpisane is not letting her injuries get in the way of living her dreams.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane may still be recovering from that horror car crash that nearly took her life last year, but that hasn't stopped the star from living her best life as a supermodel.

Sbahle, who was in ICU for several months after the accident and still moves around in a wheelchair, took part in the Durban Fashion Fair show this week.

The show, hosted at the Durban ICC, drew hundreds of fashion fundis from across the country.

Sbahle walked for Mxolisi Mkhize's House of St Luke.

She started off the show by entering the stage in a wheelchair, covered in a grey veil.

She was followed by several other models dressed in the designer's latest range.

Sbahle later took to the stage with Mxolisi to applause from the crowd.

She posted a video and some snaps of the moments on social media and was praised for her strength and courage.

View this post on Instagram

I am woman, hear me roar. #DFF

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

View this post on Instagram

#DFF

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

The star has been working hard to pick up the pieces of her life since the accident and last month opened up about the moment she came out of a coma and paid tribute to her father and her stepmother, businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane.

“When I first woke up my dad was next to me and I was crying because I just wanted to move and walk. He held me down.

“Later my #WCE joined me and took over, wiping the tears and fears away. She is my guardian angel on this earth. Sometimes in life you are blessed with people who come and stay in your life just to help you through the good and the bad. She has been that and then some.” 

Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer

Sbahle has put the rumour to bed
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Sbahle is on her way to doing the vosho soon

Sbahle will soon be back to her ol' self.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Sbahle Mpisane reflects on waking up three weeks after being in an induced coma

Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about being inspired by her step-mom Shauwn Mpisane.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fans not impressed by Babsie on Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
X