WATCH | Sbahle the supermodel: Star hits the runway, wheelchair and all
Sbahle Mpisane may still be recovering from that horror car crash that nearly took her life last year, but that hasn't stopped the star from living her best life as a supermodel.
Sbahle, who was in ICU for several months after the accident and still moves around in a wheelchair, took part in the Durban Fashion Fair show this week.
The show, hosted at the Durban ICC, drew hundreds of fashion fundis from across the country.
Sbahle walked for Mxolisi Mkhize's House of St Luke.
She started off the show by entering the stage in a wheelchair, covered in a grey veil.
She was followed by several other models dressed in the designer's latest range.
Sbahle later took to the stage with Mxolisi to applause from the crowd.
She posted a video and some snaps of the moments on social media and was praised for her strength and courage.
The star has been working hard to pick up the pieces of her life since the accident and last month opened up about the moment she came out of a coma and paid tribute to her father and her stepmother, businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane.
“When I first woke up my dad was next to me and I was crying because I just wanted to move and walk. He held me down.
“Later my #WCE joined me and took over, wiping the tears and fears away. She is my guardian angel on this earth. Sometimes in life you are blessed with people who come and stay in your life just to help you through the good and the bad. She has been that and then some.”