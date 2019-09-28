TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow practice their first dance as their wedding day draws near

28 September 2019 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are preparing for their wedding day.
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are preparing for their wedding day.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

As the date draws near, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is preparing for her wedding to fiancé Tim Tebow “one step” at a time.

Demi-Leigh and Tim shared their 'first dance' on Instagram as they gear up for their big day which is set to take place early next year.

“Our first 'first dance' lesson. Getting better ... step by step,” Demi-Leigh excitedly said on Instagram.

The former Miss SA was not the only person excited about her big day as her bae, Tim, also shared insight with a video from their practice session.  

The video shows the love birds dancing to Frank Sinatra's, The Way You Look Tonight, which got people speculating if that was their wedding song.

