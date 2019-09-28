TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love again

28 September 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Zinhle and AKA are no longer shy to show their love for each other in public.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Despite the hate they often receive on social media, DJ Zinhle and AKA are head over heels in love with each other and not scared to flaunt it. 

Zinhle recently posted a video of the couple getting down to her hit track, Umlilo, as part of the #UmliloChallenge.

The song has taken Mzansi by storm. Even grannies dance to it and sing it while queuing for their pensions. 

AKA came out in full force to support his queen at a show recently. He was smiling from ear to ear, proud of his bae's success. Happiness and love were written all over his face.

In the video, the love birds danced next to each other, love oozing from their eyes. You could definitely see umlilo in the air, struu.

Cava the video:

#umlilochallenge #umlilo ❤️❤️❤️

TshisaLIVE
