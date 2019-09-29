TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba ain't here for body shamers

29 September 2019 - 11:59 By Masego Seemela
Linda Mtoba shut down the haters on social media.
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba shut down a hater for attempting to body shame her. 

In a thread on Twitter, the pregnant star said she was confused by the random body shaming and insults she got from a tweep. 

“Someone just came into my comments and called me a 'fatty boom boom', I mean it’s 11pm at night, man!”  

Although many celebs have expressed that the way they dealt with social media hate was to block and delete, Linda explained that she had already read the comments and it hurt. 

