Linda Mtoba ain't here for body shamers
Actress Linda Mtoba shut down a hater for attempting to body shame her.
In a thread on Twitter, the pregnant star said she was confused by the random body shaming and insults she got from a tweep.
“Someone just came into my comments and called me a 'fatty boom boom', I mean it’s 11pm at night, man!”
Someone just came into my comments and called me a fatty boom boom 🙃😂— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) September 25, 2019
I mean it’s 11 pm at night man.
Although many celebs have expressed that the way they dealt with social media hate was to block and delete, Linda explained that she had already read the comments and it hurt.
If ppl could see the type of vile things ppl say on this here internet everyday unprovoked, everyday.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) September 25, 2019
As much as I block & delete, I’ve still read it & it hurts. It’s not nice— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) September 25, 2019