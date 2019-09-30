TshisaLIVE

All the feels: Four touching moments from Somizi and Mohale's wedding

30 September 2019 - 14:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
'Our grooms!! Outfit number 1 million,' joked DJ Lyndrish when she shared this snap of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's wedding on Instagram. The couple made several costume changes throughout their big day.
Media personalities Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung broke the internet on Saturday with their extravagant, star-studded traditional wedding. The nuptials did not only serve fashion goals, but also some heartwarming moments between the couple and their families and friends.

Mohale also shared how his family named Somizi Kganya, which means “light”, and gifted him with traditional Sotho regalia.

Here are four of the most heartwarming moments from Somhale's wedding.

The meeting of two cultures 

The groom and his mother

It’s time. #somhaletraditionalwedding

Friends supporting each other 

Somhale and daughter Bahumi Mhlongo

👌👌👌 Beautiful

