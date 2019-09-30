All the feels: Four touching moments from Somizi and Mohale's wedding

Media personalities Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung broke the internet on Saturday with their extravagant, star-studded traditional wedding. The nuptials did not only serve fashion goals, but also some heartwarming moments between the couple and their families and friends.

Mohale also shared how his family named Somizi Kganya, which means “light”, and gifted him with traditional Sotho regalia.

Here are four of the most heartwarming moments from Somhale's wedding.

The meeting of two cultures