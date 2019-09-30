Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding

TshisaLIVE

Somizi and Mohale tied the knot at the weekend.
Image: Austin Malema/ Somizi Instagram

Forget Top Billing. If you wanted to see a magical wedding all you needed to do was watch social media this past weekend, as Mzansi celebrated Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding.

The pair tied the knot at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

It was a star-studded affair, with some of Mzansi's most famous faces in attendance, including Caster Semenya, Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova, Pearl Thusi, Lerato Kganyago, Sonia Mbele and Julius Malema, to name a few. 

The couple went with Africa for their special day and assigned each guest a theme from a part of the continent on which to base their outfits.

Somizi and Mohale also had several outfit changes. Somizi started out in Zulu attire, before changing into a traditional Sotho outfit later.

When the pair walked in they received a standing ovation and ululations.

It was an extravaganza of note, with a chandelier cake and a massive eight-tier centrepiece cake.

There were also huge golden thrones for the couple and large S and M signs to celebrate them.

And with Moshe as MC, you know it was one hell of a party.

Here are 15 snaps that sum up the lavish affair. 

#somhaletraditionalwedding

Some of the best-dressed celebs included Kelly Khumalo, Thando Thabethe and Bonang.

