Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding
Forget Top Billing. If you wanted to see a magical wedding all you needed to do was watch social media this past weekend, as Mzansi celebrated Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding.
The pair tied the knot at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
It was a star-studded affair, with some of Mzansi's most famous faces in attendance, including Caster Semenya, Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova, Pearl Thusi, Lerato Kganyago, Sonia Mbele and Julius Malema, to name a few.
The couple went with Africa for their special day and assigned each guest a theme from a part of the continent on which to base their outfits.
Somizi and Mohale also had several outfit changes. Somizi started out in Zulu attire, before changing into a traditional Sotho outfit later.
When the pair walked in they received a standing ovation and ululations.
It was an extravaganza of note, with a chandelier cake and a massive eight-tier centrepiece cake.
There were also huge golden thrones for the couple and large S and M signs to celebrate them.
And with Moshe as MC, you know it was one hell of a party.
Here are 15 snaps that sum up the lavish affair.
We have been blessed with an amazing team that made our wedding a huge success. This deco and marquee was just as whimsical as I had imagined it. @nono_events Hayi Shem I wash my hands. It’s no wonder ur the go to ppl for weddings and events. @liquidimageconsulting thank u for leading the team making sure that al logistics are in order. Guest liaison is on point. @zandisilenhlapo again my friend ur an amazing leader. Here’s to the next. The white wedding.
Some of the best-dressed celebs included Kelly Khumalo, Thando Thabethe and Bonang.
Sifikile saShadisa, kwakuhle, siyabonga #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/RJcJQOj6p1— Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) September 29, 2019
#Somhaletradionalwedding @Thando_Thabethe all hail the Queen pic.twitter.com/oI33WznmAy— Emmanuel E* Zungu (@n_ndoris) September 28, 2019
Cass and the wife🤗#Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/86PHtllG0v— A Housewife🌻❤️ (@_Nompilon) September 28, 2019
Nomuzi Mabena (@nomoozlie) and Bahumi (Somizi's daughter) pose for a quick snap at #SomHaleTraditionalWedding pic.twitter.com/jeDRtw1XxB— Thato Radebe (@thaaato_r) September 28, 2019
The queen looking like a dream. 😍🔥💕 @bonang_m #Somhaletraditionalwedding pic.twitter.com/QQ4gDMFeMs— lesego. (@leesego_) September 28, 2019
Pearl Fucking Thusi man. (@PearlThusi)😍😍😍😍 this fire is too much sis 🔥🔥#SomHaleTraditionalWedding pic.twitter.com/aOs3djZkze— 7 January. 😍🎉 (@Gorthan_Sir) September 29, 2019