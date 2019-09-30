‘I couldn’t hear the lyrics properly’: Viggy’s 'Idols SA' performance splits fans

Viggy Qwabe may be one of the favourites for the Idols SA title this season, but she had some fans worried on Sunday when she performed a song they felt was out of her comfort zone.

Viggy and her twin sister, Virginia, have been lighting up screens on the reality competition, with many wondering if the finale will come down to the two competing against each other.

Viggy has been doing well, but may have hit a speed bump when she sang Sia's Chandelier on this week's show.