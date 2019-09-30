‘I couldn’t hear the lyrics properly’: Viggy’s 'Idols SA' performance splits fans
Viggy Qwabe may be one of the favourites for the Idols SA title this season, but she had some fans worried on Sunday when she performed a song they felt was out of her comfort zone.
Viggy and her twin sister, Virginia, have been lighting up screens on the reality competition, with many wondering if the finale will come down to the two competing against each other.
Viggy has been doing well, but may have hit a speed bump when she sang Sia's Chandelier on this week's show.
Many were impressed by the rendition, but others were not convinced.
Some said that they could not hear the lyrics clearly and that the song was too far out of her comfort zone.
Her fans defended her, saying her talent shone through, despite some difficulties, and the performance was proof of her ability.
Soon the internet was filled with memes and messages, as fans argued about the performance.
I'm voting for Viggy we are Africans here can't expect us to be American #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/lQjgePKdcI— IG: dry.lemon.hunn (@nhlay_magix) September 29, 2019
#IdolsSA Viggy 😂— Thato (@moloithatoj) September 29, 2019
Wan toh tree wan toh tree tree... pic.twitter.com/4PygdUhH8k
Viggy trying to sing in English #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/GPOlmyPn7u— Katlego Motloung (@Katy1Motloung) September 29, 2019
Am i the only one who didnt hear a word viggy sang? Or ngiyeke udlame? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/HejNK91W1s— Mandisa Jakavula (@africantexture) September 29, 2019
Viggy is singing outside of her comfort zone. It's so painful to watch. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/QqJ3sHdQxR— Nonkululeko Khumalo (@nonkululeko01) September 29, 2019
#IdolsSA Viggy shouldn't have sang this song pic.twitter.com/lMj8KXdjO7— Khathu_Dzaga (@Miss_Khathu) September 29, 2019
Nqobile did better than viggy thou 😂 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/qoYSvR35Oa— Thato (@moloithatoj) September 29, 2019
#IdolsSA chandelier is killing Viggy the english lyrics are not her friend... 1 2 tree pic.twitter.com/Arjoa3h1s0— NitraMMartiN (@SikoMartin1) September 29, 2019
#IdolsSA viggy she stepped out of her comfort zone..... i give her credit.— Miss.know.it.all (@Misskno49160624) September 29, 2019
But i couldn't hear the lyrics properly... pic.twitter.com/6AZatDW6tW
Thank God viggy gave us something different🤷♀️ but you can see she wasn’t comfortable singing that song. Mara she tried retlareng🤷♀️. #viggy #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/2ZZkAkqiv9— Nei Netshidzivhani (@gollyluck91) September 29, 2019
Viggy needs to stop #IdolsSA 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w6xnZCGqx6— I.G Chocolate_Mooz 🏳️🌈 (@Chocolate_Mooz) September 29, 2019
Viggy Viggy Viggy Viggy #IdolsSA could’nt take my eyes off her performance 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KwcwbrDLU8— P H U M E L E L A (@Melela_N) September 22, 2019
#viggy man that was on fire. #idolssa pic.twitter.com/0II296GxYf— Nokthula gasa (@Thofilicious) September 29, 2019
I don't agree with the judges. That song wasn't for Viggy #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/fHTgOBkq9J— Kevin Ky Smith 🇿🇦 (@kevinsworld_sa) September 29, 2019