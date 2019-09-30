TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Somizi slams 'Uyajola' bodyguards for 'abuse'

'Bouncers on Uyajola9/9 would just watch women physically abuse the guy but would pounce at a man should he even push a woman'

30 September 2019 - 12:30 By Masego Seemela
Somizi shades 'Uyajola 9/9' for 'promoting abuse'.
Somizi shades 'Uyajola 9/9' for 'promoting abuse'.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Viewers have called out Uyajola for “promoting abuse” after Sunday night's episode.

In it, a woman waited for her husband to come home, after he promised to take her and the kids on a picnic.

However, she was told by Uyajola crew that the reason she was waiting so long was because her man was allegedly having a picnic with his side chick.

When she found the couple having a romantic time, she couldn't contain her anger and beat her man for cheating on her.

Confused and furious that she was being dragged into the mess, the “side chick” joined the wife and beat the living daylights out of the man.

The show's bodyguards did nothing to protect him from the beating by the two women, angering TV personality Somizi.

Some viewers took to social media to say that abuse of any kind should never be promoted.

Wow. So these bouncers on Uyajola would just watch women physically abuse the guy but would pounce at a man should he even push a woman. The presenter even has the nerve to say you have hit him enough let’s talk. Am I the only one who sees everything wrong in this? Abuse is abuse,” Somizi wrote.

His comments sparked a debate on abuse, with many weighing in on the topic.

MORE

MAP | Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' gets a shoutout in more than 70 countries

Here's where Sho's John Cena will be played around the world.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | How can you stay mad when Somizi is around?

Where do we get our own Somgaga?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Here’s why fans are confused by news that Lil Baby is heading to SA

Lil Baby, Da Baby ... who's actually coming to SA?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Are these old men on Uyajola scared of hitting each other, or is it arthritis?'

'When older people cheat it's so sad and embarrassing. Wasn't nice to watch'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow practice their first dance as their wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa causes a frenzy with wedding dress snap, and we have all the tea TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X