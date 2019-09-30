IN MEMES | Somizi slams 'Uyajola' bodyguards for 'abuse'
'Bouncers on Uyajola9/9 would just watch women physically abuse the guy but would pounce at a man should he even push a woman'
Viewers have called out Uyajola for “promoting abuse” after Sunday night's episode.
In it, a woman waited for her husband to come home, after he promised to take her and the kids on a picnic.
However, she was told by Uyajola crew that the reason she was waiting so long was because her man was allegedly having a picnic with his side chick.
When she found the couple having a romantic time, she couldn't contain her anger and beat her man for cheating on her.
Confused and furious that she was being dragged into the mess, the “side chick” joined the wife and beat the living daylights out of the man.
The show's bodyguards did nothing to protect him from the beating by the two women, angering TV personality Somizi.
Some viewers took to social media to say that abuse of any kind should never be promoted.
“Wow. So these bouncers on Uyajola would just watch women physically abuse the guy but would pounce at a man should he even push a woman. The presenter even has the nerve to say you have hit him enough let’s talk. Am I the only one who sees everything wrong in this? Abuse is abuse,” Somizi wrote.
His comments sparked a debate on abuse, with many weighing in on the topic.
I don't think any guy in South Africa will cheat after this episode #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/QdHUSn9Cts— #LetGo (@SayNeoSegal) September 29, 2019
I don't know but this is just my opinion; As much as they find them cheating, I think it's against every person's right, including a man, in South Africa, to be manhandled like that unless personally consented or legally consented. #Uyajola99— 🌻🦄♥️Anele_Amantombazane.♥️🌻🦄 (@Mellanin_Nellz) September 29, 2019
Yes, he cheated buy you don't beat him up. Yes, he gucks around but you don't do things like that.— 🌻🦄♥️Anele_Amantombazane.♥️🌻🦄 (@Mellanin_Nellz) September 29, 2019
Forget what this woman is doing to him, the previous episode has the crew from #Uyajola99 dragging the guy down the escalators.
This dude was abused on TV & we're laughing at him. We always tell guys, even if you find her cheating, don't hit her. Walk away. Doesn't the same rule apply when the cheater is a guy? Why do niggas gotta get beat when found cheating? Is abuse in this case warranted? #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/mUpse6e2v3— Taka_Bubi 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@DwebaGift) September 29, 2019
#Uyajola99 I understand this man is wrong but this amount of violence is wrong pic.twitter.com/MHP0SWcbRq— Siya (@siya_zozi) September 29, 2019
I agree, the assault directed at the poor guy, notwithstanding what he did, was uncalled for and the bouncers were doing nothing. I fill the show is promoting violence. @Uyajola99_SA @uyajola_99— McCase Central (@MopaiMopai2) September 29, 2019
#Uyajola99 this episode promoted violence and abuse from women but this time South Africa didn't see it.... pic.twitter.com/XA2flH7TIb— 🗿🗿N I C K🗿🗿 (@_Cyborg_99) September 29, 2019
#Uyajola99 so beating a man is legal and ain't abuse? pic.twitter.com/q4I8qm3dqV— 🗿🗿N I C K🗿🗿 (@_Cyborg_99) September 29, 2019
At least for once, women who have been wronged by the man are working together #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/dClVCinQAF— ⚠Toxicity alert⚠ (@tshepome2) September 29, 2019
Cheating is really a full time job #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/8Ud2ZNYN3o— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 29, 2019