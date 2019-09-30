IN MEMES | Somizi slams 'Uyajola' bodyguards for 'abuse'

Viewers have called out Uyajola for “promoting abuse” after Sunday night's episode.

In it, a woman waited for her husband to come home, after he promised to take her and the kids on a picnic.

However, she was told by Uyajola crew that the reason she was waiting so long was because her man was allegedly having a picnic with his side chick.

When she found the couple having a romantic time, she couldn't contain her anger and beat her man for cheating on her.

Confused and furious that she was being dragged into the mess, the “side chick” joined the wife and beat the living daylights out of the man.

The show's bodyguards did nothing to protect him from the beating by the two women, angering TV personality Somizi.

Some viewers took to social media to say that abuse of any kind should never be promoted.

“Wow. So these bouncers on Uyajola would just watch women physically abuse the guy but would pounce at a man should he even push a woman. The presenter even has the nerve to say you have hit him enough let’s talk. Am I the only one who sees everything wrong in this? Abuse is abuse,” Somizi wrote.