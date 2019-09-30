TshisaLIVE

Kayise Ngqula remembers late hubby on son's first birthday

'If there is anything to say, it is to say thank you.'

30 September 2019 - 14:39 By Masego Seemela
Kayise Ngqula and her late husband Farai Sibanda at her baby shower last year.
Image: Instagram/Basetsana Kumalo

When former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Kayise Ngqula celebrated her son's first birthday this weekend, her thoughts turned to her late husband Farai Sibanda, who died in a car crash in June.

In the lead-up to their child's first birthday on Saturday, Kayise dedicated the whole of last week to remembering her husband by sharing throwback pictures and videos of the couple.

In an emotional post over the weekend, Kayise said celebrating her son's birthday without her hubby was especially difficult.

“I have wept and wept, picked myself up, only to fall and try again," she wrote.

'Nothing was better than us'- Kayise Ngqula remembers her late husband

"Ours together still is the greatest success story of my entire existence. I’ll protect it always."
"It’s an every-day effort, but today is particularly the hardest. I don’t know how I’m meant to deal with all these emotions in one body and soul. I just don’t know! But if there is anything to say, it is to say thank you.

“Thank you for gifting me with a love so great that I get reminded of it every time I look at him. Happy happy birthday Zuko kaMama, Tin Tin kaDaddy. He held you first, even before I did on this day. Knowing him as I do, everybody up in heaven is rejoicing in the full knowledge that his king was born today!” 

Just days earlier, the TV personality expressed that she was grateful for her child and sees her late husband in him every day.

“At this exact hour, 6.30pm on June 22, you departed and left us with a world so sombre and bitter without your love and care to look forward to. It has been so painful to bear because it also marks our son’s birthday week. Three months without you. Wow, I would have never thought to make it. I didn’t want to. It isn’t OK, it never will be - but it’s time to start living because Lord knows I’ve been dead inside."

She said she was so grateful to have a child with Farai and said she would keep his memory alive.

“You’ve left me with so much to live for. You’re my breath, my heart and soul and a part of my every day. Standwa'sam, you’re seated at the right hand of the Father - lead me.”

