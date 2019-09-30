Kayise Ngqula remembers late hubby on son's first birthday

"It’s an every-day effort, but today is particularly the hardest. I don’t know how I’m meant to deal with all these emotions in one body and soul. I just don’t know! But if there is anything to say, it is to say thank you.

“Thank you for gifting me with a love so great that I get reminded of it every time I look at him. Happy happy birthday Zuko kaMama, Tin Tin kaDaddy. He held you first, even before I did on this day. Knowing him as I do, everybody up in heaven is rejoicing in the full knowledge that his king was born today!”

Just days earlier, the TV personality expressed that she was grateful for her child and sees her late husband in him every day.

“At this exact hour, 6.30pm on June 22, you departed and left us with a world so sombre and bitter without your love and care to look forward to. It has been so painful to bear because it also marks our son’s birthday week. Three months without you. Wow, I would have never thought to make it. I didn’t want to. It isn’t OK, it never will be - but it’s time to start living because Lord knows I’ve been dead inside."

She said she was so grateful to have a child with Farai and said she would keep his memory alive.

“You’ve left me with so much to live for. You’re my breath, my heart and soul and a part of my every day. Standwa'sam, you’re seated at the right hand of the Father - lead me.”