'My music is for memories': Prince Kaybee launches new EP

House DJ Prince Kaybee has dropped his much-awaited EP, Cross Over, which features AKA, Nhlanhla Nciza, Nhlovukazi, Thulz, Ngasii, Brenda Praise and many more.

Kaybee has BEEN making waves in the music industry in 2019 after releasing his album Re Mmino earlier this year.

In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Kaybee explained that the reason behind his nine-track EP was because he was trying to “cross over” and show his growth as an artist.

“I feel like if you grow in silence it's worse because people will keep wondering where you are, while you're still figuring yourself and growing as an artist. This EP is my growth, this is the new me. I feel like people should know it so that when I come in very hard with the new stuff at least there's a foundation."

The Gugulethu hitmaker explained that he's been working on his new EP for a year and a half.

“While I was working on Re Mmino, I was simultaneously working on this EP. It has been a year of consistent music and not sleeping and trying to familiarise myself with the overseas market.