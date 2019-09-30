TshisaLIVE

'My music is for memories': Prince Kaybee launches new EP

30 September 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee has released a fire EP, 'Cross Over'.
Prince Kaybee has released a fire EP, 'Cross Over'.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

House DJ Prince Kaybee has dropped his much-awaited EP, Cross Over, which features AKA, Nhlanhla Nciza, Nhlovukazi, Thulz, Ngasii, Brenda Praise and many more.

Kaybee has BEEN making waves in the music industry in 2019 after releasing his album Re Mmino earlier this year.

In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Kaybee explained that the reason behind his nine-track EP was because he was trying to “cross over” and show his growth as an artist.

“I feel like if you grow in silence it's worse because people will keep wondering where you are, while you're still figuring yourself and growing as an artist. This EP is my growth, this is the new me. I feel like people should know it so that when I come in very hard with the new stuff at least there's a foundation."

The Gugulethu hitmaker explained that he's been working on his new EP for a year and a half.

“While I was working on Re Mmino, I was simultaneously working on this EP. It has been a year of consistent music and not sleeping and trying to familiarise myself with the overseas market.

Prince Kaybee wants to launch a song with your favs to address xenophobia and femicide

Prince Kaybee wants musicians to team up and build a better nation for all.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

"Crossing over means that you have to go out of the country with your own money and listen to what's trending out there, so we did just that with the EP, or at least I think so. We'll see what the people say.”

Kaybee explained that after releasing so much new music, he is going to lay low for a bit.

“I feel like me putting out two albums in one year was me saying to my fans: here's enough music for you to listen to as I'm going to lay low for a while without releasing any music in order to figure myself out.”

He revealed that his favourite song on the new EP was Living On This Love.

"The song that I like is a song that not everyone would generally like. I'm a very laid back person, even when I'm stressed out I don't talk a lot. I like music for the car. My music is literally for memories.”

Although many people regard Kaybee as a superstar who's making all the right moves, he believed that he hadn't arrived yet.

“I get attention from social media, radio, and media locally and overseas who commend my music and telling me how great I am as an artist. As far as the live audience performances, I haven't penetrated the strategic dance floors that I would like to be on, so from where I'm standing I still have a far way to go.”

View this post on Instagram

🤫 #CrossOverMusic @minnie_ntuli

A post shared by Prince Kaybee SA (@princekaybee_sa) on

MORE

Prince Kaybee hires legal team to help woman in 'road-rage' assault

"He got me in touch with lawyers and the firm has already informed us that the fees will be paid by Prince Kaybee."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi starts countdown to wedding this Saturday & fans are super excited!

Somizi is just days away from exchanging vows with Mohale
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Prince Kaybee wants to launch a song with your favs to address xenophobia and femicide

Prince Kaybee wants musicians to team up and build a better nation for all.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow practice their first dance as their wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang gives 40 cases of champopo for Somizi’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Priddy Ugly and Bontle spill tea on their wedding plans TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X