Nomsa Buthelezi gets married: I've dreamed of this day for a long time

30 September 2019 - 14:05 By Kyle Zeeman and Nonhlanha Msibi
Nomsa Buthelezi and her partner Zandile Shezi got married this weekend.
Image: Nomsa Buthelezi's Instagram

Lockdown and Generation actress Nomsa Buthelezi is on cloud nine after marrying the love of her life, Zandile Shezi, over the weekend.

The couple celebrated their traditional wedding with close friends and family at a ceremony in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Nomsa told TshisaLIVE she was over the moon and loving married life so far.

"I am so happy. I've dreamed about this day for a very long time. It was so nice to have close friends and family come out to celebrate us."

She said the joy was nearly overwhelming, especially after the rejection she faced in the past.

“I had to fight for my identity. I knocked on doors and often they were slammed in my face and I was rejected for who I am”.

"I compromised so much for a long time. I dated men and I wasn’t happy until my mom asked when will I live the truth, and I had to go back and decided to prioritise my happiness."

The wedding was extra special for the couple after Zandile teased Nomsa about getting married the first time they met. 

"I was shooting for Our Perfect Wedding in Mpumalanga. As I was walking on the red carpet in the church heading to the front row, Zandile greeted me and she said I should be practising for our wedding day.

“I didn’t take her seriously but look now, what she says is coming to pass, because God said we should declare to the universe everything that we want".

Nomsa couldn’t contain her happiness on her big day and took to Instagram to post snaps of them exchanging vows during their wedding day.

In a post she wrote: "Only in the name of love. Thanks to everybody that took their time to celebrate with us. Mrs & Mrs Buthelezi-Shezi."

