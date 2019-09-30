SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly say 'I do'

TshisaLIVE

30 September 2019
Rapper Priddy Ugly and long-time bae Bontle Modiselle have finally tied the knot.
Image: Instagram/Rick Jade

Rapper Priddy Ugly and his long-term bae, TV personality Bontle Modiselle, tied the knot at the weekend.

The couple said their '“I do's” at a traditional wedding ceremony, which they managed to keep on the down-low.

Priddy Ugly and Bontle sealed the deal in the presence of friends and family, who shared a glimpse of the wedding via their social media accounts.

Stans dubbed #RickJadeWedding a whole mood and applauded the set-up and matching outfits, which showed just how in sync they really are.

The wedding was attended by industry friends, including Mzansi faves Dineo and Solo.

The couple, who are awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy, previously revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine that their families met last year, when Priddy paid lobola for Bontle.

“I proposed in 2015 and in February last year our families met and I paid lobola for her. We just haven't done the formal ceremony yet,” Priddy said.

Take a look at some of the snaps from the big day.

