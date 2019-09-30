Warren Masemola gets philosophical as Mzansi applauds his 'The Republic' role

Can someone just give Warren Masemola an Emmy or Oscar already? The guy is pure class!

He proved it again on Sunday, when he killed it in The Republic.

The nail-biting drama series came to an end at the weekend.

While everyone was on the edge of their seats, Warren found himself on the local Twitter trends list for his role.

Warren starred as Thabang Manaka, a fallen hero trying to make amends for his past mistakes.

Thabang was out to save the country and, in the process, planted a bomb, but the president didn't send a helicopter to help him, as many had thought.

He also gave a speech that gave viewers across Mzansi goosebumps.

While praise flooded social media, Warren took to Twitter to thank all those who had applauded him and shared a philosophical quote about fear.

“You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right”.

He went on to thank the show's producers and behind-the-scenes departments.

“Thanks Tshedza Pictures for trusting me with the role, actors, directors, including the young ones in the industry. Shout out to wardrobe, lighting, art, sound and not forgetting craft,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Warren Masemola supporters' club was out full force on social media.