TshisaLIVE

Warren Masemola gets philosophical as Mzansi applauds his 'The Republic' role

30 September 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Warren Masemola was the toast of Mzansi.
Warren Masemola was the toast of Mzansi.
Image: Warren Masemola Instagram

Can someone just give Warren Masemola an Emmy or Oscar already? The guy is pure class!

He proved it again on Sunday, when he killed it in The Republic.

The nail-biting drama series came to an end at the weekend.

While everyone was on the edge of their seats, Warren found himself on the local Twitter trends list for his role.

Warren starred as Thabang Manaka, a fallen hero trying to make amends for his past mistakes.

Thabang was out to save the country and, in the process, planted a bomb, but the president didn't send a helicopter to help him, as many had thought.

He also gave a speech that gave viewers across Mzansi goosebumps.

While praise flooded social media, Warren took to Twitter to thank all those who had applauded him and shared a philosophical quote about fear.

You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right”.

He went on to thank the show's producers and behind-the-scenes departments.

“Thanks Tshedza Pictures for trusting me with the role, actors, directors, including the young ones in the industry. Shout out to wardrobe, lighting, art, sound and not forgetting craft,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Warren Masemola supporters' club was out full force on social media.

MORE

IN MEMES | 'The Republic' gets an overwhelming YES from Mzansi

So far so great for Mzansi Magic's new drama!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Warren Masemola on being 'broke': I've always had a fear of being out of work

Warren Masemola said his first few months as a graduate were really rough.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Five Fingers for Marseilles' is revolutionary: Warren Masemola

The directors and stars of this local Western reveal what they think the film has to say about the state of South Africa today
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow practice their first dance as their wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang gives 40 cases of champopo for Somizi’s wedding TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X