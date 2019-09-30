Zodwa causes a frenzy with wedding dress snap, and we have all the tea
Two months after calling off her wedding, Zodwa has finally got to wear a wedding dress down an aisle, but it is not what it seems.
The star told TshisaLIVE in July that she had cancelled her planned white wedding with ex-boyfriend Ntobeko just days before the ceremony, also announcing that the pair had split. Though hesitant to share what caused the split, she hinted that fame had driven a wedge between them.
She now has a new Ben 10 now, Vusi Buthelezi, and couldn't be happier.
But fans were still shocked when she took to Instagram recently to post pics of her in a wedding dress.
“I got married. I don't change my goal. Plans can change,” she wrote in one of the picture captions.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa explained that she was joking in the caption and explained that she donned the dress for her appearance at the Durban Fashion Fair.
She was a model for Mita-N Dezynz and Muzi Mlambo's show at the fair.
Zodwa explained that the dress was one of the four she had planned for her wedding earlier this year.
“I approached Muzi to make this dress for me and I loved it. He came to me a while ago and said ‘don’t let it go to waste. Come wear it at my show.’”
It is the second time that she has walked the Fair's runway for Muzi Mlambo, after featuring in his bridal collection last year dressed in a rose-gold sheer dress with a high bun.
Despite this, she said the life of a supermodel is not for her.
“The runway is not for me. I am always shaking. I don't know why. I am nervous to be in front of people, which is strange because I am always on stage. But it was a great experience to be with beautiful and skinny people.”