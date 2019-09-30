Zodwa causes a frenzy with wedding dress snap, and we have all the tea

Two months after calling off her wedding, Zodwa has finally got to wear a wedding dress down an aisle, but it is not what it seems.

The star told TshisaLIVE in July that she had cancelled her planned white wedding with ex-boyfriend Ntobeko just days before the ceremony, also announcing that the pair had split. Though hesitant to share what caused the split, she hinted that fame had driven a wedge between them.

She now has a new Ben 10 now, Vusi Buthelezi, and couldn't be happier.

But fans were still shocked when she took to Instagram recently to post pics of her in a wedding dress.

“I got married. I don't change my goal. Plans can change,” she wrote in one of the picture captions.